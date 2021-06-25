Know Why Your Car’s Intercooler is Important

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too. Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna
Intercoolers can vary in design, shape, size, and position depending on the space within the car and the performance required.
Many might be familiar with the term intercooler. The intercooler is the metallic component that is generally situated at the bumper opening of a car. It is generally positioned between the engine and the turbocharger of your automobile. However, they can vary in design, shape, size, and position depending on the space within the car and the performance required.
While they are generally found as Front Mounted Intercoolers or FMIC, they can also come as Hybrid Mount Intercoolers or HMIC and Top Mounted Intercoolers or TMIC. Intercoolers often need to be changed due to damages or intense wear and tear. You can find good quality intercoolers from boodmo.com at very affordable rates. But first, let us understand what intercoolers are.
An intercooler is a metal device that is installed in our vehicle to act as an air cooling machine. The intercooler is mostly necessary for supercharged and turbocharged engines. It cools the compressed air, increasing its density and reducing its temperature before the air passes into the engine.
There are mainly two types of intercoolers for automobiles-
1- Air-to-Air Intercooler- Heat is extracted in an air-to-air intercooler with the help of a series of tubes with cooling fans. The compressed air gets passed through the intercooler, transferring the heat to the tubes and finally through the cooling fans. As the cool air gets passed at a high speed through the cooling fan, the compressed air temperature reduces. This is the most widely used type of intercooler due to its low cost, lightweight, and simplicity. However, it does require a longer intake length due to its position in front of the car.
2- Air-to-Water Intercooler- Air-to-water intercoolers are smaller than air-to-air ones. They use water to transfer heat from compressed air. Coldwater is passed through the intercooler, which transfers the heat from the compressed air while passing through it. The heated water then passes through a cooling circuit and the compressed cooled air passes to the engine. This may be better suited for cars that have smaller spaces. While water is a better heat transfer agent than air, this intercooler is certainly more expensive and is mostly suitable for rear-engined cars.
You can check out intercoolers from Boodmo. Not only will you get the above-mentioned types of intercoolers on their website, but they are also available at affordable rates too.
Now that we are familiar with the different types of intercoolers, let us understand their purpose and importance.
The main importance of having an intercooler in your automobile is –
An intercooler is an integral automotive. So here are some signs you should look out for to detect if there is any damage in your intercooler.
If you need a new intercooler, check out the intercoolers from Boodmo.
To conclude, we can say that intercoolers are very important auto parts. We hope this article can convey how important this automotive is so that you can take proper care of it. Also, based on the above-mentioned article, you will know the types of intercoolers available in the market and thus choose one for your automobile if your intercooler needs to be changed.
Pic Credit: Via Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
7 Highly Recommended, Cool Safety Devices For Women In Public Spaces
6 Money Mantras To Follow If Yours Is A Single Income Family
16-Yr-Old Vedika Sharma Shows Boys They Don’t Need To ‘Man Up’ To Fit Toxic Norms
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Buying Essentials During The Lockdown
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!