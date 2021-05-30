Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
  1. Home > Workplace Issues > Your Domestic Help Is Integral To Your Comfort, So Won’t You Truly Appreciate Her?

Your Domestic Help Is Integral To Your Comfort, So Won’t You Truly Appreciate Her?

Posted: May 30, 2021
Tags:

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.

The women working in our homes are so intrinsic to our daily lives and yet, they are so invisible. It’s time we recognise and appreciate them.

Who is she? Is she ordinary or extra-ordinary? Does she stand out or is she lost in the race of life ? Is she one amongst us or, is she above or below us?

Do you ever stop and ask yourself these questions when she comes into your house, once or twice a day, sometimes for the whole day?

She knows your life better than most others

She comes in to take care of your household. She knows what you ate last night for dinner when she cleans your utensils the next day. She knows what you wore last night when she washes you clothes. She knows your preferences for breakfast, and how much sugar you need in your coffee. She imagines herself in your fancy outfits when she irons them for you. She dreams of her kids playing with the same expensive toys as she takes care of your kids, like she is their second mother.

But what she gets are a few leftover rotis, old toys which your kids discard, and old clothes you gave away when you felt ‘charitable’.

I am sure you know who I am talking about by now. We know her by many names – ‘Bai’, ‘Naukrani’ or ‘Kamwali’. We say things like ‘meri wali’ when referring to her.

She is integral to our comforts

Why do we treat them with disrespect and not as humans? Why are they ignored and treated as invisible? A lot of people believe that simply because they can afford help, that they can treat them like dirt. It is so disheartening when I see a family enjoying a lovely fine-dining experience in a posh restaurant while the help is made to hover around and tend to the toddler. But she is never included, and is always sidelined.

Don’t you think she deserves more than this? Don’t you think she is an integral part of our lives as our families, work, and friends?

Can we take a moment to thank her, not just by giving her a tip or gift on Diwali but show her gratitude everyday when she into our beautiful homes. Can’t we be just a little bit more warm?

How can you validate her work, her presence in your life?

She is no different from you. You hired her because you are unable to cope up with all the work that needs to be done. She needs to be praised and appreciated for that. Your relationship with your help is exactly the same as the one between you and your boss. The nature of work may differ, but the relationship is essentially the same.

Can you do something to make her feel like she is seen? Can you make her feel a little special? Yes, we all can. Just as I did, by making her the face of my brand and my NGO. Because I know she defines empowerment in the true sense by taking care of not only her own family but my family as well, and many others.

How amazing it was to see her get her ready, with those eyeliners, blush and six yards of a beautiful sari. I know who is she and I want everyone to know she is one amongst us, not less than us.

She is my “Nilu”.

First published here.

Image Source-  a still from the film Nil Battey Sannata

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Every fortnight, we send out a special mailer for working women (or those aspiring to work), with useful resources, tips and ideas. Sign up here to receive this mailer.

Anushree Dash

Freethinker,Experimentalist, 1 Part Entrepreneur ,2 Parts Blogger ,3 Parts photographer ,4 Parts poetess, Too

Learn More

How Girls Are Groomed To Accept Disrespect From Men

Comments

Related articles

my life for you

My Life, For You… No Questions Asked

SAHM depression

Do You Feel Isolated & Depressed As A SAHM? Find Your Mojo Back With These 6 Things

This Is One Tough Cookie! But Sometimes, When The Cookie Crumbles…

5 Reasons Why Mothers Who Want To Return To Work Can Be Plum Picks For Employers

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

I’m A Wife & Mom But YES I Want My Share In The Last Piece Of Cake!
Tarun Tejpal Walks Free Because Survivor ‘Did Not Behave Like A Sexual Assault Victim’?!
Don’t You Dare Touch Me Again!
Dear Daughter, You Never Have To Give A Reason For Your Discomfort With Someone

Vaahini- A Network For Women Empowerment

Best Loved Stories

Goal Setting: Your First Step towards Success

role of women

How Is The Changing Role Of Women In Indian Society Impacting Marriages?

helpline 1091

Women’s Helpline 1091: Raise Your Voice Against Domestic Violence

8 Reasons Why You Must Not Get Married Unless You Are Ready

A Parent’s Death Changes One’s Life Forever. My Mother’s Death Changed Mine!