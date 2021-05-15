‘Quench Your Lust With Your Eyes’ Blatant RW YouTube Channel Sexualises Pics Of Women Celebrating Eid

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
A ‘private’ video that sexualised Pakistani women celebrating Eid online was put up by an RW Youtube channel Liberal Doge.
The recent case of sexualizing Pakistani and Indian women on Eid by a right wing YouTube channel- Liberal Doge has shown yet another face of regressive Indian mindset.
Masquerading themselves as ‘warriors’ of the right wing, the channel streamed a youtube live on May 13 with the purpose of sexualising young women and ranking them on basis of their appearance.
The stream’s description read as “Quench your lust with your own eyes” titled as- Pakistan Girls Review ft. Keshu. They didn’t just stop at objectifying women but flamboyantly auctioned them virtually!
Last night there was the most horrendous and sleazy targeting of Muslim women by certain handles. Women were being auctioned off and sleazy things were being said. How long will we tolerate this sort of sexual harassment of women and inciting of sexual violence?
— Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) May 14, 2021
Last night there was the most horrendous and sleazy targeting of Muslim women by certain handles. Women were being auctioned off and sleazy things were being said. How long will we tolerate this sort of sexual harassment of women and inciting of sexual violence?
— Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) May 14, 2021
The channel with more than 10K subscribers and filled with Islamophobic content drew attention when the recording of the live stream was shared on different platforms and the flagrant act was called out by senior journalists and various people on twitter.
Last night, there was a horrible targeting of Indian & Pakistani Muslim women by Sanghi IT cell.
One of the perps is @mba_bureaucrat. This person is P Mahto not Mehta. Son of Ramchandra Mahto – head of Munger Lawyer’s Assn, Bihar.
For your urgent action @bihar_police. pic.twitter.com/HuwTwrSSg1
— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) May 14, 2021
Last night, there was a horrible targeting of Indian & Pakistani Muslim women by Sanghi IT cell.
One of the perps is @mba_bureaucrat. This person is P Mahto not Mehta. Son of Ramchandra Mahto – head of Munger Lawyer’s Assn, Bihar.
For your urgent action @bihar_police. pic.twitter.com/HuwTwrSSg1
— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) May 14, 2021
The micro clips of the live stream which are doing rounds on various social media platforms can be accessed easily and the parts like- ‘Iske toh flat hai’ (Her’s are flat), Iske sath maza ayaega (There will be fun with her), etc. are easily audible. Many Pakistani women were forced to make their account private after the sordid act was pulled out by the channel in the name of acrimony against a particular religion.
Numerous people came out in support of the Liberal Doge page, whose videos were made private after the complaints and action were initiated against him.
The more disgusting thing is people are defending them🤦 pic.twitter.com/cbb44gTMRD
— Sarang Purandare (@SPM_its_Awesome) May 14, 2021
The more disgusting thing is people are defending them🤦 pic.twitter.com/cbb44gTMRD
— Sarang Purandare (@SPM_its_Awesome) May 14, 2021
The supporters called themselves as ‘Warriors of Hindutva’ and called for the protection of a ‘Hindu Creator’ for the sake of ‘Hindu Rashtra’, blatantly veiling the crime the channel has committed. With no remorse or whatsoever the admin of the page called for donations via his UPI and people in the comment section not only supported it, but also slandered anyone who publicly called out the shameless offence committed by the channel.
Imagine posting pictures on Eid just for these scum of the earth sanghis to broadcast them on YouTube live in front of so many people, sexualise and pass lewd comments. And they have the audacity to call it "appreciating beauty" pic.twitter.com/WX8X4YK5a9
— Anandita. (@devilsblessingx) May 13, 2021
Imagine posting pictures on Eid just for these scum of the earth sanghis to broadcast them on YouTube live in front of so many people, sexualise and pass lewd comments. And they have the audacity to call it "appreciating beauty" pic.twitter.com/WX8X4YK5a9
— Anandita. (@devilsblessingx) May 13, 2021
Many Youtube channels like Sanatani Knights made a video publicly supporting Liberal Doge and whosoever called out the immorality was made silent by abuses.
The paradox of the whole incident lies in the fact that the channel and its supporters call themselves the followers of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and devotees of Lord Ram, but they openly justified sexualizing women who were mostly minors. The ‘warriors’ of a peace-loving religion failed to learn the teachings of the same and their malicious mindset, supercilious nature, heart filled with hatred and jingoism made them believe that it is justified to call out women who are either ‘too western/liberal’ for them or are from another country.
Apparently Indian RW men saw pictures of Pakistani girls celebrating Eid and made really disgusting comments, forcing them to pull the pics. In this, Indian RW men aren’t bigoted at all. They would do the same to Indian women too.
— Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) May 14, 2021
Apparently Indian RW men saw pictures of Pakistani girls celebrating Eid and made really disgusting comments, forcing them to pull the pics. In this, Indian RW men aren’t bigoted at all. They would do the same to Indian women too.
— Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) May 14, 2021
The vindication the channel received is another proof that how the seeds of extremism and nationalism are rapidly turning the minds of young men into a cactus, especially for women with maverick thinking. The lack of fear of any action against them and the uncalled yet definite support of thousands have kept them safe in a bubble for years.
The shame that such people brought to our country is a non-compoundable offence but unfortunately not new.
Indian women especially influencers or content creators face such derogatory remarks in hundreds on their social media account. Where some women call out their perpetrators openly others remain silent, refraining from the futile conversation. The effect on mental health caused by such normalization of abuses and sexualization causes trepidation and also lowers self-esteem forcing women to seclude themselves.
They have no fear of the Law and Judiciary, these are just another term for them, and their callous nature towards the people who call them out for their hypocrisy, and the protection they enjoy in the virtual world due to fake identities is another reason of their increasing audacity. Women are tired and exhausted of fighting against the normalized cyberbullying, sexualization but the increasing justifications in the name of religion and ideology have made this fight a futile battleground for women with no scope of living as an individual.
Image source: Twitter
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Rashmeet Kaur. Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
8 Indian Fashion YouTubers Who Can Make Your Everyday Dressing Up Creative & Affordable
As A ‘Bahu Of The House’ If I Speak Up, I’m Not “Brought Up Well By My Parents”?
6 Indian Mom YouTubers You Must Follow For Parenting Tips And So Much More!
We Will ‘Let’ You Work & 2 More Red Flags On Any ‘Woke’ Boy’s Matrimony Profile!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!