The Inhuman Reason This Family Did Not ‘Allow’ The DIL To Get A COVID Test!

It is sad to see families discriminating against their women even in the pandemic; they want them to work hard, but are not ready to take steps for their good health.
I recently came across a woman in Gujarat where her mother in law, father in law, and brother in law tested positive for COVID.
This lady, her husband, and little daughter were not having any symptoms, but being in a close family set up, all should have been tested as per rules and also for safety. The in laws would not allow the daughter in law to get tested. Her husband had tested negative, but she wanted to check whether she was fine or not, as she has young daughter, but no one listened to her.
Surprised, I asked her what the reason for this was. What she said shocked me.
She said, “If I test positive, then who will do household work? They’re worried that who will take care of them, that’s why they’re not letting me get tested.”
Women are still being treated as a machine to run houses. A daughter in law is expected to only do seva of husband’s old parents, and no one in the family values their effort, not even caring for their health.
If you look around in society keenly, you’ll see like me, that many housewives have not been tested even after a family member gets a positive report. The impression is that that they stay at home anyway, and can take care of themselves.
This is also the case while taking vaccination. Many housewives, especially old women are not even considered for the vaccine by families, as they think they anyway stay home. Will this lead to more women from this group dying?
Ladies, please push back as much as possible, and stand up for your rights against your regressive thinking families.
