On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > With MyAvni, Sujata Pawar Offers Affordable Yet Eco-Friendly Sanitary Products

With MyAvni, Sujata Pawar Offers Affordable Yet Eco-Friendly Sanitary Products

Posted: April 14, 2021
Tags:

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

With MyAvni, Sujata Pawar has launched India’s first ever period helpine along with her affordable & eco friendly sanitary products!

She describes her work as:

With people understanding the importance of going eco-friendly, MyAvni was launched to help women switch to eco-friendly sanitary products. Along with this MyAvni also launched India’s first ever period helpline to assist women who want to switch to these products and understand menstrual hygeine better.

The sanitary products on the website are all sanitation-worker friendly and environment friendly. The disposal bags are made with recycled paper and have a red dot on them signifying that it has menstrual waste and is not to be opened.

Our product Avni SafePad is a cloth pad made in the India livelihood project, where products are made by the local women. Meanwhile, the Go Green Period Combo helps women transition easier and offers two products they can use at their own convenience.

In fact, we also run a #2OutOf5Days challenge where women are supposed to try cloth pads for two of the five days. This helps them become comfortable with the cloth pads, thus reducing sanitary waste.

Where to find them:

You can find them on their website right here.

Her story:

As a child, I was taught that Avni means the earth and at MyAvni, we use it as a symbol for female personification of the earth and the mother of all life.

It started as a way for anyone to be able to be comfortably make the transition to a more sustainable, low waste lifestyle. At MyAvni, we aim to bring eco-friendly alternatives for everyday use items in hope to reduce the tremendous waste we end up creating.

In fact, we also have a vending machine installation outreach program in schools in some rural areas!

Why she thinks you’ll love her work:

All of the products at MyAvni are packaged and shipped in 100 percent plastic-free wrapping. None of our products will let harmful chemicals touch your skin. Other than our cloth pads, we also have eco-friendly disposable pads and menstrual cups that are budget friendly too. You end up doing your part to save the environment while saving money too!

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you! To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

Learn More

How Women's Participation In Politics Can Help Advance Gender Equality

Comments

Related articles

fundraiser pads for underprivileged women

This Fundraiser To Provide Menstrual Pads To Underprivileged Women Is A Positive Step!

What Are The Sanitary Options You Can Offer Your Daughter About To Reach Puberty?

Meet Suhani Jalota – The Only Indian Nominated For The Cisco Youth Leader Award

New Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins ‘Suvidha’ – Finally, A Women’s Day Gift We Can Use!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Roohi
Does The Chudail From Roohi Give Us A Feminist Fix For Our ‘Bad’, Unsanskaari Women?
Bharathiraja
Veteran Tamil Director Bharathiraja Admits To Cheating On Wife; Takes Her ‘Forgiveness’ For Granted
Roohi
The Horror And Comedy In Roohi That Isn’t Only From The Genre
Neelu Mehta’s Murder Begs The Question Why Do Women Still Need To Fight For Their Space?

1 out of every 4 women suffers from PCOS.

Best Loved Stories

women doctors in India

14 Pathbreaking Women Doctors In India Whom We Salute!

It Took Me Years To Understand It But I Just Realised I Have No Family!

5 Early Female Freedom Fighters of India: Women Who Led From The Front

Anjali Ameer

Rising Actor Anjali Ameer: I Was In My 10th When I Realized I Was A Woman Inside My Male body

8 Reasons Why You Should Discuss Your Career Before Marriage