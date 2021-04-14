With MyAvni, Sujata Pawar Offers Affordable Yet Eco-Friendly Sanitary Products

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
With MyAvni, Sujata Pawar has launched India’s first ever period helpine along with her affordable & eco friendly sanitary products!
With people understanding the importance of going eco-friendly, MyAvni was launched to help women switch to eco-friendly sanitary products. Along with this MyAvni also launched India’s first ever period helpline to assist women who want to switch to these products and understand menstrual hygeine better.
The sanitary products on the website are all sanitation-worker friendly and environment friendly. The disposal bags are made with recycled paper and have a red dot on them signifying that it has menstrual waste and is not to be opened.
Our product Avni SafePad is a cloth pad made in the India livelihood project, where products are made by the local women. Meanwhile, the Go Green Period Combo helps women transition easier and offers two products they can use at their own convenience.
In fact, we also run a #2OutOf5Days challenge where women are supposed to try cloth pads for two of the five days. This helps them become comfortable with the cloth pads, thus reducing sanitary waste.
You can find them on their website right here.
As a child, I was taught that Avni means the earth and at MyAvni, we use it as a symbol for female personification of the earth and the mother of all life.
It started as a way for anyone to be able to be comfortably make the transition to a more sustainable, low waste lifestyle. At MyAvni, we aim to bring eco-friendly alternatives for everyday use items in hope to reduce the tremendous waste we end up creating.
In fact, we also have a vending machine installation outreach program in schools in some rural areas!
All of the products at MyAvni are packaged and shipped in 100 percent plastic-free wrapping. None of our products will let harmful chemicals touch your skin. Other than our cloth pads, we also have eco-friendly disposable pads and menstrual cups that are budget friendly too. You end up doing your part to save the environment while saving money too!
