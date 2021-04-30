This Mother’s Day Let’s Break The Chain & Share Our Stories Of Mindful Parenting

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Mother’s Day is on the horizon, and we’d like to know your personal stories of being a more mindful parent, or of your mother taking the step to break the chain.
What do you remember of the way you were parented, the memories of you growing up?
Do you feel your parents were were too harsh sometimes, and that this has left behind resentment at their ways? Or do you think what they did was alright and you’ve turned out quite Ok?
How do you parent, in your turn? Do you lay down the law? Do you think your parents’ way was good enough for you to carry forward?
Parenting is not easy, and while most of us try to parent our children mindfully, so many of us slide into default modes of parenting we have learnt from our parents while growing up. While this is true of all parents, mothers, are still the default parent in a country like ours.
How do children perceive this parenting? Are we mindful of what they feel, what they think?
Increased awareness and conversations around mental health are destigmatising it one conversation at a time, and some of us are doing things differently. Mindfully parenting ‘better’ to break the chain of this trauma.
Calling out for personal stories by moms here, where they have made this decision. To mother mindfully. Mothers who say – #BreakTheChain.
Send in your personal stories, or the personal stories of your mothers who might have broken this chain of intergenerational trauma. Stories of the mothering that makes our world a better place. Please do not send in fiction.
~ Submit your previously unpublished stories on the Women’s Web author dashboard with [Entry for Mother’s Day] in the title. Do NOT forget this – we’ve regularly discovered entries that did not have these words in the title much AFTER the winners had been published.
~ Sign in here, or register, if you are not yet an author with us (it’s easy!). Only stories uploaded directly will be considered.
~ The editors may change the title of the story and use appropriate images to promote the story, as per their discretion.
~ The best 3 pieces submitted in each language will be published one each day – Friday, 7th May 2021, Saturday, 8th May 2021, and Mother’s Day on 9th May 2021 (Do follow our social media updates on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, for the best stories).
~ If your story is selected for publishing among the best 3 stories, you agree to provide exclusive digital publishing rights to Women’s Web, i.e. it will not be published elsewhere online – you may only publish an excerpt of 2-3 paras with a link back to the original on Women’s Web.
Last date for submission is Monday, 3rd May, 11.59 PM IST.
Image source: By XiXinXing Free for Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
