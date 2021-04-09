On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
  With Winnerz School, Madhuri Aggrawal Aims To Do Her Bit To Battle Illiteracy In Delhi!

With Winnerz School, Madhuri Aggrawal Aims To Do Her Bit To Battle Illiteracy In Delhi!

Posted: April 9, 2021
In an attempt to eradicate illiteracy in & around Delhi, Madhuri Aggrawal’s Winnerz’s School focuses on educating children of migrant workers. 

She describes her work as:

Winnerz School is run by the Winnerz trust and is focused on inclusive primary education. The school is running the Back to School Program that brings back poor children to school after the COVID-19 shock.

They are fundraising for a 100 percent fees waiver and believe that they can rescue children from the social atrocities that they have been pushed into. In 2021 their mission is to open 10 more schools on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Her story:

Winnerz Trust began in 2004 with the motivation to remove illiteracy from urban villages in Delhi, especially for the migrant class.

Why she thinks you’d like her work:

Our aim is to impact the legacy, grow community attachment and have more grassroots development while educating the children who need it.

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

