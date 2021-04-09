With Winnerz School, Madhuri Aggrawal Aims To Do Her Bit To Battle Illiteracy In Delhi!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
In an attempt to eradicate illiteracy in & around Delhi, Madhuri Aggrawal’s Winnerz’s School focuses on educating children of migrant workers.
Winnerz School is run by the Winnerz trust and is focused on inclusive primary education. The school is running the Back to School Program that brings back poor children to school after the COVID-19 shock.
They are fundraising for a 100 percent fees waiver and believe that they can rescue children from the social atrocities that they have been pushed into. In 2021 their mission is to open 10 more schools on the Delhi-Haryana border.
You can find them on their website right here.
Winnerz Trust began in 2004 with the motivation to remove illiteracy from urban villages in Delhi, especially for the migrant class.
Our aim is to impact the legacy, grow community attachment and have more grassroots development while educating the children who need it.
Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you!
To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.
Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee
3 Indian Women Share Their Stories Of Making Real Change In Lives Of Marginalised Kids
Namita Taneja Krul’s App ‘Meri Body’ Gives Marginalised Women A Chance To Understand Their Bodies
Stopping Child Labour, With Suma Ravi [Interview]
What Do We Need For Better Education In India? 5 Educators Give Us Their Wishlist
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!