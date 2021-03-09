Why Choose a Stainless Steel Water Bottle?

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Did you know, a water bottle made up of plastic can take years to break into small particles and decompose independently?
Summers in Asian countries can be extremely hot and humid. So, it is natural for people to drink lots and lots of water to replenish the moisture content they are losing due to the rising temperature. In summer, the dependency on liquid-based drinks and diets increases, and it is not always possible to get your way to an ice cream parlor or slush store to tickle your taste buds. So, the next best thing is carrying your icy drink in a smart water bottle whenever you are out under the sun! Check out this article if you want to know how stainless-steel water bottles can be your go-to-buddies this summer.
The best thing about stainless steel water bottles is that you can choose designs that come insulated. Insulated water bottles can keep your water and other beverages hot or cold for a few hours straight. If you are picky about your daily drink and would always love to have a mint-lime juice on a sunny day while traveling for work, then these bottles are the real savior. Imagine waking up and making your mint-lime with some extra cubes of ice and then finding it all sour warm when you click to open the bottle to have a sip? Well, that could be a disaster! An insulated flask or water bottle can be your best bet as they would make sure to keep your icy drink chilled and your Chamomile Tea as warm as you like for hours on end.
Did you know, a water bottle made up of plastic can take years to break into small particles and decompose independently? Plastic bottles can seem very convenient when you buy them, but they become redundant once you throw them into the bin only after using them a couple of times, whereas stainless steel bottles are durable and can last you a few years. Also, stainless steel water bottles are both sustainable and eco-friendly.
According to multiple studies, plastic bottles are usually made up of a synthetic compound called BPA – Bisphenol A, which is often the reason behind numerous health issues. Stainless steel, on the other hand, is safe for everyday use. When you have a stainless steel flask or water bottle, you don’t have to worry about carrying a warm beverage or herb-infused water to work!
Stainless Steel Water bottles are not necessarily for or limited to people who depend on gallons of black coffee; instead, if you look at the right places, there is a stainless steel water bottle for everyone. A big misconception that revolves around stainless steel, in particular, is that – it is very heavy, which makes it difficult to carry as a day-use water bottle. But stainless steel water bottles can be light and can be your gym bottle or your kid’s next school water bottle!
Plastic water bottles and even glass water bottles have a tendency to retain the smell and color of previously-stored liquids. If you have been finding the previous day’s coffee flavor overpowering the current day’s lemon tea, then it is time to switch to a stainless – steel water bottle. With Stainless Steel Water Bottles, you would never have to worry about smell or stains, as the material will not retain the smell, color, or taste at all.
Living with the trend and in style is probably the most honest confession of this generation. Just like kids, grown-ups want something that reflects their style and taste. Stainless Steel Water Bottles are no longer plain-silver-colored-tube-like bottles. There is a bottle of dreams available for everyone, and all they need to do is find one from an entire collection of stunning water bottles at https://vaya.in/water-bottle.
Investing in a bottle that looks pretty and has a green tick on everything that you are looking for is nothing less than a dream come true. At the same time, it is essential to check and be sure that the bottle you are about to buy is leak-resistant or not. A little pressure or a weak spring can become the primary reason behind a big mess that your water bottle can make. After all, it is not a great day if your bag becomes a pool of orange juice just because a random bottle couldn’t resist a little pressure. Go for stainless steel water bottles or flasks that come with intelligent designs and leak-resistant. The kind that will never let you have a bad day.
One should always look for a reusable water bottle rather than stocking up a pile of water bottles. Stainless Steel Water Bottles come with a shelf life of at least ten years and are perfect for you if you are conscious about your choices in life. At the same time, stainless steel is rust-free, so your water will not suddenly start tasting like Iron.
Buying a good quality stainless steel water bottle is an investment, as buying one will last you a few years. Go for a flask or an insulated water bottle that is made of high-quality food-grade stainless steel and you would not have to worry about buying another bottle for a few years.
It is all about the tiny little steps that you take to follow a sustainable lifestyle while also making the world a better place to live. Thoughtfully choosing a water bottle can make you a little happier than only being ‘satisfied’. A stainless-steel water bottle comes with features that make it great for everyday use and aesthetics that make it a style accessory! Safe for you and the environment, durable, easy to use, and clean, and high on style, do you need any more reasons to switch to stainless-steel water bottles?
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Want To Save Money? Stop Buying These 10 Things Like I Did!
Keeping Cool In Summer Is Now A Breeze With These Fabulous Tips!
Going Hiking? Here’s Your Handy Guide To A Fun And Sustainable Hike!
Road To Good Health: Kicking Plastic Out Of Your House
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!