My Period Was Never Impure But Your Thoughts Always Were!

Stigma, taboo, stereotype, multiple myths and over hype defines menstruation; because who cares about water, hygiene and sanitation?
Do not enter the kitchen.This is against our religion.
So how does it work?I am a ‘goddess for 25-26 days, and a bitch for the rest?’
Honestly, I am a bitch at its best!So you do the kitchen-work for all 30 days!Granting me the much-needed rest.
Where is your religion when people are being killed in its name?When cows are protected over humans?Or when lynching becomes an everyday game?
Does your religion have any shame?Then, is your religion to blame?Touching, sitting and walking is prohibited,
But a baby boy is eagerly awaited.Ah! The joy of hypocrisy being celebrated!
When your ‘culture’ eats my freedomLike a preying vultureI will not shut up.
Stigma, taboo, stereotype,Multiple myths and over hypeDefines menstruation.
Because who cares about water,Hygiene and sanitation?
As long as I ‘am bleeding silentlyOver your views on my body and abortion.’
The day hypocrisy and patriarchycomes to a haltwill you open your eyesand see your fault?
And realise thatBlood was not the problem?Menstruation was never the issue?
It was your thoughts,That was dirty, disgusting and impure.Never my Periods. Period.
Picture credits: Still from Whisper's #SitImproper campaign
Ph.D student at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.
