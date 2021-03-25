On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
  1. Home > Feminist > My Period Was Never Impure But Your Thoughts Always Were!

My Period Was Never Impure But Your Thoughts Always Were!

Posted: March 25, 2021

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

Stigma, taboo, stereotype, multiple myths and over hype defines menstruation; because who cares about water, hygiene and sanitation?

Do not enter the kitchen.
This is against our religion.

So how does it work?
I am a ‘goddess for 25-26 days, and a bitch for the rest?’

Honestly, I am a bitch at its best!
So you do the kitchen-work for all 30 days!
Granting me the much-needed rest.

Where is your religion when people are being killed in its name?
When cows are protected over humans?
Or when lynching becomes an everyday game?

Does your religion have any shame?
Then, is your religion to blame?
Touching, sitting and walking is prohibited,

But a baby boy is eagerly awaited.
Ah! The joy of hypocrisy being celebrated!

When your ‘culture’ eats my freedom
Like a preying vulture
I will not shut up.

Stigma, taboo, stereotype,
Multiple myths and over hype
Defines menstruation.

Because who cares about water,
Hygiene and sanitation?

As long as I ‘am bleeding silently
Over your views on my body and abortion.’

The day hypocrisy and patriarchy
comes to a halt
will you open your eyes
and see your fault?

And realise that
Blood was not the problem?
Menstruation was never the issue?

It was your thoughts,
That was dirty, disgusting and impure.
Never my Periods. Period.

Picture credits: Still from Whisper’s #SitImproper campaign

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Moitrayee Das

Ph.D student at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

Learn More

What Working For A Cause Taught Me About Leadership With Pragya Prasun

Comments

Related articles

Indian American mom

As An Indian American Mom, How Do I Choose The Right Values While Raising My Kid?

My Struggle With, And Acceptance Of Ramadan, After 10 Yrs With A Believer In Practising Gratitude

The Great Indian Kitchen

The Great Indian Kitchen; Roasting The Patriarchy By Showing It The Middle Finger

As A Feminist Mom, Here Are 10 Things I’d Like My Son To Imbibe

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

home cooked food home cooking
Glorification of Home Cooked Food: Justified, Or Just Another Way To Chain Women To The Kitchen?
Sharing Maggi On The Day Of My Wedding, My MIL & I Made Our Own Ritual!
I’ll Be In The Bed I Have Chosen; Not Where I Was Forced To Lie
good girl bad girl
‘Good Girls’ Are Raised As A ‘Prize’ For A Husband, But Don’t Bad Girls Have All The Power?

1 out of every 4 women suffers from PCOS.

Best Loved Stories

Boycott These Irresponsible Indian Serials That Breed More Patriarchy!

female comedians

These 16 Female Comedians Will Prove To You Just How Hilarious Women Are!

stridhan

What Is Stridhan? How Can Women Protect This Wealth That Belongs Only To Them By Law?

upliftment of women

8 Recent Government Of India Schemes For The Upliftment Of Women In India That Look Promising

Freelance Writing Jobs In India Can Be A Great Way For Women To Work From Home