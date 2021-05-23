What A Woman Truly Wants

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
Superficial gifts and discount codes aren’t just going to cut it anymore; women are demanding something far better – their rights.
Give them a chocolate and a rose,
the corporate policy definitely says so.
Keep them on their desk before they arrive,
so that they are happy and surprised.
A free ride home and some more,
On that day, don’t let them do any chore!
A 50% discount on beauty treatments,
Make sure their every penny is well spent.
Compliment, celebrate and love them on this day,
While you shower them with gifts and bouquets.
All campaigns directed towards showcasing women’s strength,
confidence, power and resilience.
Thank them for their effort and contribution,
And express your affection and admiration.
But wait!
What about their fundamental rights,
For which they need to constantly fight?
The right to…
Be able to walk out without fear,
Choose their own career,
Take up space, positions and roles,
That align with their interest, vision and goals.
To not be mocked for their choices
To have the freedom to raise their own voices.
Parity in pay and power
Is preferred over chocolates and a flower.
Respecting their bodies and decisions
Is way better than occasional discounted provisions.
Putting them on a pedestal for a day
And turning a deaf ear to what they have to say
Is not really celebrating women in any way.
Women empowerment is not just for your speech,
Something you don’t understand, but simply preach.
Be an ally to the cause of empowerment and equality
Let us live our lives and just be
The world does not need to be hard because women are strong
We shouldn’t need to prove over and over that this right here is where we belong
So I say,
May we continue to break boundaries, rules and norms
Take on the world like a fiery storm
We are all travellers and the world is our platform
Which we will break, mould and eventually transform
Because you say women are a mystery
But I know for sure “Well behaved women rarely make history”.
Image Source- Canva
Dr. Moitrayee Das is a Guest Faculty at FLAME University, Pune.
She holds a B.
