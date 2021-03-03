Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Feminist > We All Know Those Entitled Relatives Who Criticise Almost Anything Coz ‘Groom’s Side’!

We All Know Those Entitled Relatives Who Criticise Almost Anything Coz ‘Groom’s Side’!

Posted: March 3, 2021
Tags:

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

Parents who toil away to ensure that the wedding goes off without a glitch, are shamed indirectly for bringing a girl into this world – who cares for their state of minds?

I am a sucker for wedding and reception parties. I wait for the evening when I drape that elegant saree. A dash of make-up, and a couple of accessories – I am ready to rock the event. The mandatory photo session with the couple done, my eyes dart towards the buffet counter.

Yeah, come on, admit it. Don’t we go there for the food? One just have to note how most Indians heap rice and gravy on their plates… Anyway, I digress.

I relish whatever I eat, ignoring aberrations like too much masala in paneer tikka, or the fact that the bride’s father forgot to ask me how the dish was. Come on, the poor man is flustered enough. Then comes the realisation – my husband and I belong to the ‘rare’ category of relatives who are happy with just about anything on the menu. Unlike those uncles and aunties who demand a place at the top of the family pyramid.

The elderly relative who will demand their coffee ‘just so’

Haven’t we seen them? They are the ones for whom a day starts with a fresh tumbler of filter coffee.

Well, nothing wrong in that. But these so-called special people demand that perfect decoction even in a wedding. God forbid if they are not served that. The verdict is out. The bride’s parents are poor organizers.

Yes. Parents who toil away to ensure that the wedding goes off without a glitch, are shamed indirectly for bringing a girl into this world – who cares for their state of minds? The fact that they didn’t arrange for coffee is enough for them to be judged. And the least said about the lunch, the better! There is too much of salt in the raita. Sambhar needed more tamarind. Kheer was not sweet enough. Or – it contained too much sugar to induce diabetes in a healthy person.

Is this really necessary?

Doesn’t this attitude get your goat? Who gave these uncles and aunties the right to run down their own family member just because an item was not to their liking? Why don’t they stay at home and enjoy their homemade food?

But no. They have to attend the function. How else will they flaunt their magnanimous nature? That they are one family. Just sit near them and hear them gossiping – don’t be surprised if they slut shame the bride herself. Oh, did I miss the instructions? That a girl is supposed to behave in a certain way (read coquettish).

Precisely for these reasons, I believe, that a registered marriage would do just fine. Yes, I would miss out on delicious food. But I am fine with it. So long it prevents a family from getting insulted, I would be only too happy to let go of endless cups of ice creams and multiple visits to the paan stall.

I have limited myself to South Indian weddings in this piece; I am sure the experience will be similar in other regions too. Alcohol not sufficient. The quality of fish was not good. The list is inexhaustible. Am I right?

Image source: a still from the film 2 States

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Narayani Manapadam

I am a boring IT professional, lost in the monotonous world of Excel. So, I

Learn More

Managing your health when work & home boundaries dissolve with Sucheta Pal - WICA 2020

Comments

Related articles

Why Weddings Should Be A Shared Responsibility

Unwomanly Behaviour, Anyone?

These Big Fat Celebrity Weddings Did A Disservice To Ordinary Indians. Do You Agree?

Why You Should Not Sponsor Your Son-In-Law And His Wedding

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Dimple
In 1973, No One Questioned A 31y.o. Superstar ‘Marrying’ A 16y.o. Girl; What About Now?
This Man’s Facebook Rant About His Wife Is Proof That Misogyny Still Isn’t Dead!
5 Things Parents Of Daughters MUST Speak Up About, Never Mind Log Kya Kahenge
How Dare He Insult Me Like That At An Arranged Marriage Meeting?!

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Veere Di Wedding: Same Old Privileged Brat Woman As ‘Women Empowerment’?

Embarrassingly Single In India

force himself on his wife

Be A Virgin Until Marriage, But A Whore Thereafter

movie remakes

Unlike Dhadak 10 Movie Remakes That Were Actually Good, Or Even Better Than the Original

Dear Son, Don’t Put Your Mom On A Pedestal And Expect Your Spouse To Do The Same!