Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > We Are Still Holding It

We Are Still Holding It

Posted: February 28, 2021

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

This poem comes as a thank you to all who still are holding it and fighting it in this pandemic.

 
A lot has been said and written and discussed on the global pandemic we had all gone through in the last few months.
 
We all sailed in it together, some missed it some lived it. We all tried and we all still am living with it. Above all, This poem comes as a thank you to all who still are holding it and fighting it. Hope you like it. 

We successfully did and

We will keep holding it

 
We were unsure
But we tried
We were terrified
But we sailed
We survived
April was panic
May it grew
By the time June came,
We just got used to.
We lost some hope,
We missed the social life.
faith was confused,
money was a number,
jobs were questioned,
still, we stayed strong.
And we are still holding it
 
We tried finding meaning,
In arts and acts,
In books & quotes,
In series & music,
In cooking & baking,
In yoga & meditating,
In words and worlds,
In old friends and new,
And we are still holding it… 

 

With sanitizers and the mask
We accepted the new normal task
We patiently looked at old pics
and kept dreaming of places and trips
We longed to go out 
yet we stayed happily insides too,
We missed friends and family,
We missed malls & movies,
We missed shopping and trips,
We missed drives and walks too,
But we accepted
And we are still holding it 

 

The clubs
The gyms
The library
The movies
The beach
The mountains
The cafe’s
The roads
All seem to be calling
But we are still holding it
 
We got socially active
We made some new friends
We made some new bonds,
We even refreshed the old ones too.
We shared and even laughed
We played & even fought
Some flirting, some blurting
Some gossiping, some sharing
Some paintings, Some coloring
We longed those meetings
But we are still holding it 

 

We missed some cheers,
We missed those bonded chairs,
We want the old normal
We want the old corridors
We want the old meetings
We want the old traveling
We want the old driving
We want the old shopping
But we are still holding 

 

 
The doctors, nurses
even health workers and cops
The courier delivery boys
The shop keepers &
local vegetable guys
They all came as saviors,
They all came as warriors,
and we really thank them all. 

 

We are praying…
We are hoping…
for this to end…
for this to change…
But we are still holding

 

We are silently praying
We are continuously hoping
We are keeping with the trust
We are holding on the faith
We need the dent to mend
We need the gap to be filled
We need the crack to heal
We need the scratch to conceal
We need the fear to grieve
We need the anxiety to leave
But we are still holding
 
Globally we are bonding
Internally we are building
Externally we are looking
And we are still holding…
We will hold on… 
As we are still holding it
And We will go on…
 
image source: Pixabay
 

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Managing your health when work & home boundaries dissolve with Sucheta Pal - WICA 2020

Comments

Related articles

Yes #MeToo. But These Decent Men Showed Me It’s All About The Upbringing

Samralu – The Experience Of A Festival Celebrating Daughters In A Seemandhra Village

Time May Fix Everything But It Doesn’t Fill The Space Left By Your Best Friends Moving On

Thank You To All The Little Warriors, Our Children

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

I Fail To Understand Why We Glorify Arranged Marriages So Much!
sex is
As A Sex Educator This Is What I Feel Indians Need To Know About Sex
Raise Your Sons & Daughters As Independent, Emotionally Resilient Feminists!
You Fear Women Like Us Who Voice Our Opinions And Aren’t Afraid Of Owning Our Sexuality

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Adopted Child

Adopted From India: My Story

A Letter From The Other Woman To The Man Who Will Never Be Hers [#ShortStory]

sexuality

“Sex Is Enjoyable, Not Despicable!” Here’s What Ancient Indians Had To Say About It

Yogi Adityanath, Your Comments On Women Are Regressive, And Not Very ‘Hindu’ Either!

5 Electrifying Women Writers In Bengali Literature You Should Be Reading

""