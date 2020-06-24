The New Normal Gen Z Survived

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Year – 2020, Period – March to June, We all accepted the new normal. We Even learned to live with #lockdownera. Experienced a never before #quarantineedition #pandemicedition of our lives. In all this did we ever thought of our junior generation? Did we try to understand the emotional and mental state of our upcoming generation? Did we realize #pandemic2020 and #Lockdown and new normal even saw a new life and daily routine for kids?
To begin with, This post especially comes a Thank you and gratitude post to all the kids globally, who happily and positively lived this lockdown with the full cooperation. They really supported us without even understanding what was happening in the world. Children who are experiencing #quarantine in or around their lives are accepting it without questioning.
Meanwhile, I have not seen the news for the last two months for the very simple reason, that if I see it, my kids will see it too and I just didn’t want any negative effect to hamper there energies and positivity. I have positively and happily accepted there full-day presence and now we have found better ways to spend the days in our #pandemicdiaries.
Not to mention, Three months ago most of us did not know what homeschooling or online schooling even meant. Kids have never experienced anything like this in their lives and we need to make them feel normal and comfortable. The new normal of having activities with in-house is a new trend. DIY’s activities, session, and what not came up till schools came online with zoom, duo, and meet.
Meanwhile, A lot of memes floated everywhere on how moms and kids are coping within the four walls, even where parents were noting down work while kids played or even slept. but I will say instead of making a joke of the situation lets find solutions. Parents were targeted with jokes about finding the vaccine looking at the madness in the house. Jokes apart, here in this post I actually want to applaud for all the kids all over the globe for co-operating and surviving the lock down nicely and perfectly.
We saw a new trend that came into existence – Zoom school, e-yoga, e-Zumba, cooking at home, DIY classes, and much more to the list. Soon the schools also were seen inside the mobiles and laptops, children welcomed this change with full enthusiasm. Kids were introduced to the concept of online classrooms all over the world. Likewise, A tide of classes from schools was making rounds in virtual timetables. A new concept made kids and parents both involved in the new normal classroom. They accepted it all without any complaints. They enjoyed but then later adjusted to new classrooms. Some clicked some missed, some connected some disconnected, some happy some still clueless but they again survived.
It was hard for all of us, but we missed that it was hard for them too. I have senior citizens at my place and for me, the bigger fight was to gel between views of these two generations. One is logical and one is spiritual. When they use to bath and sit with folding hands in front of Ramayana it was my role again to explain why and how and what to grasp from these mythological series. And when it was time for discovery documentaries or Avengers on TV again it was me to help seniors understand how the new world is getting saved by newly found saviors.
Notably, It was not easy but then we all managed. It’s new for us but imagine the children who have spent only a few years on this Earth are faced with this challenging situation and I’m sure this is gonna stay in their mind for long. Here’s a thank you and applause to all the kids, children, and growing generation who happily enjoyed #pandemiclockdown2020 and supported #stayhomestaysafe.
Alongside, My living room no more existed as it was turned into a playroom, and I happily welcomed all the toys, board games, legos, toy guns, chess, even football.
For me, I will say the younger generation is the one who taught us to be calm, patient, happy, and satisfied in whatever we are served in the platter. They really co-operated, adjusted, and lived it fully. It was not easy to keep kids inside. My M&M candies are super active kids. I have one munchkin who is a black belt and another a full-on sprinter. Initial days were cool, then temperatures tuned warm to hot when I was just a referee in their fights and they use to just run on every possible thing in the house. From even hotter days they learned to adjust and now again its back to cool. I really thank them and all the kids for helping parents in small ways.
We ate together, we cooked together, we read and even sketched together. We baked together and even laughed together. They even helped me with laundry as they learned simple washing skills along with basic cooking too.
I’m surprised how they never cribbed about staying insides, not able to go to the park, or meet friends. I seriously still am looking for answers to what exactly goes inside their mini heads.
Together we sailed the boat
we cooked and baked
even created crafts to take,
we enjoyed movies and shows.
and laughed at crazy cartoons
we brought a lion and bear in the rooms,
I didn’t hesitate to play dark rooms.
we woke up late, we slept with owls
together we prepared silly meals,
and drew and went head over heels.
we made some crazier arts hereabout,
Uniforms were IN and storms were OUT.
My living room welcomed chess, monopoly and all board games,
UNO and playing cards came riding on a wibbly-wobbly train.
Ouch did I say when the tiny lego came in my way,
but we kept happily arranging the Zenga to pass the day.
Aprons were out and so were the chef hats
Chopping, cleaning, laying, cooking I had mini assistants for that.
Equally important, Gen Z is never going to forget these times, learning experiences, and growing up in the Lockdown phase. I’m sometimes amused when I hear their views on the present state. They might be thinking about what our generation is going pass onto the their generation.
They are observing and experiencing this change and sure are learning some valuable lessons for life. Discourage pessimistic news and share only the hope and with them. No point discussing the daily increasing numbers to them as they are too young to face these challenges. Above all, be present for them as much as you can. Spread love, share meaningful conversation and have family time with them. Watch movies with them, laugh at their silly jokes, cuddle a little more and build a strong bonds with them, be grateful that you can see them 24 hours in front of your eyes.
At the present time, we are slowly transitioning into normalcy. We have learned a lot in the past months and every individual tried his/ her own ways to cope with this. Trains, flights, and normalcy seem to have returned but this is for sure it’s not the old normal its a new normal we are seeing and adjusting now.
In the end, when we all were not locked inside during the pandemic, there were many who had to go to work whatever the situation may be. The doctors, nurses, medical staff, police and defense services, the FMCG providers, and endless such people stood there to make it happen to ease our lockdown each and every day. My gratitude to all of them.
To sum up, we learned to survive and live in lockdown.
Image Credit: Pixabay
