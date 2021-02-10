On A Mission To Empower Women Entrepreneurs, Shreya Sharan Pawar Believes She Can Help You!

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!
I am an army wife turned entrepreneur. I launched my first venture – Burst of Happyness (a brand of vegan skincare) in 2012. Now, I work as an online marketing strategist and a small business coach for creative women entrepreneurs.
I teach business development and online marketing through my online workshops and digital products to help women entrepreneurs grow their business. In fact, I launched India’s first online marketing workshop for creative & handmade business owners called ‘Grow Your Creative Business.’
I started my entrepreneurial journey in 2012 but couldn’t find the help that I needed. Through trial and error, I learnt the nitty-gritty of entrepreneurship and now I am on a mission to help women get on their feet. I believe entrepreneurship helps them use their creative energy productively and help others along the way too!
Being a solo entrepreneur and a handmade business owner myself, I understand their challenges. My clients love the guidance and the hands-on training I provide on social media marketing, email marketing, branding, etc. This helps them take their venture to the next level. They feel supported because they can reach out to me for advice and help at any time.
