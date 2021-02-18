Shilpa Ganatra’s Youth Zone Dance Academy Is For You If You Love Dancing!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
If you love to dance and are looking for the perfect dance trainer in Bangalore, Shilpa Ganatra’s Youth Zone Dance Academy is for you!
I am a choreographer, dance instructor and now a World Record Holder from Bangalore. Meanwhile, I also run a dance academy named Youth Zone Dance Academy. I have choreographed several TV shows, reality shows and events in Mumbai and South India. At the same time, I also teach disabled people the art of dance. Today, I am a choreographer who has trained over 1000 students through my classes.
I was fat-shamed and discourage while I was in school. This one time, I remember wanting to participate in a dance for the annual day at my school. However, I wasn’t selected for the auditions because I was fat!
There was a fire of anger and passion inside me because I hadn’t been allowed to dance. It shattered my confidence until one day in college. I was the cultural secretary and during a dance competition, I had two options – either to grab this opportunity and showcase my talent or let the fire inside me burn.
I chose to go for the former and showcased my dance, my hobby and the one thing I believed I was born for! And so, I went on to that stage with the fire raging inside me and performed on Sridevi’s ‘Hawa Hawai.’ I won the first prize that day and understood that dance has no body type. You just need to dance with your heart and soul and you can conquer all the discouraging waves!
Since then, I didn’t look back and I am even called the Garba Queen of Bengaluru for my excellent Garba skills.
The warmth and friendliness that I provide to my clients are well appreciated. Additionally, the results they see in their dancing skills helped me gain popularity. While the Hoolahoop is my speciality, I also provide an overall dance development which includes learning the art of aerial dancing.
