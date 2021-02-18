Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > Shilpa Ganatra’s Youth Zone Dance Academy Is For You If You Love Dancing!

Shilpa Ganatra’s Youth Zone Dance Academy Is For You If You Love Dancing!

Posted: February 18, 2021
Tags:

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

If you love to dance and are looking for the perfect dance trainer in Bangalore, Shilpa Ganatra’s Youth Zone Dance Academy is for you!

She describes her work as:

I am a choreographer, dance instructor and now a World Record Holder from Bangalore. Meanwhile, I also run a dance academy named Youth Zone Dance Academy. I have choreographed several TV shows, reality shows and events in Mumbai and South India. At the same time, I also teach disabled people the art of dance. Today, I am a choreographer who has trained over 1000 students through my classes.

Where can you find them?

You can find her on her Facebook page right here.

Her story:

I was fat-shamed and discourage while I was in school. This one time, I remember wanting to participate in a dance for the annual day at my school. However, I wasn’t selected for the auditions because I was fat!

There was a fire of anger and passion inside me because I hadn’t been allowed to dance. It shattered my confidence until one day in college. I was the cultural secretary and during a dance competition, I had two options – either to grab this opportunity and showcase my talent or let the fire inside me burn.

I chose to go for the former and showcased my dance, my hobby and the one thing I believed I was born for! And so, I went on to that stage with the fire raging inside me and performed on Sridevi’s ‘Hawa Hawai.’ I won the first prize that day and understood that dance has no body type. You just need to dance with your heart and soul and you can conquer all the discouraging waves!

Since then, I didn’t look back and I am even called the Garba Queen of Bengaluru for my excellent Garba skills.

Why she thinks you’ll like her work:

The warmth and friendliness that I provide to my clients are well appreciated. Additionally, the results they see in their dancing skills helped me gain popularity. While the Hoolahoop is my speciality, I also provide an overall dance development which includes learning the art of aerial dancing.

#WomenEntrepreneursBangalore

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you! To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

Is Dance A Career Option For You? Dancers Roopa And Chinmayi Says Its Definitely Possibile

teaching dance

How I Found My Vocation For Dance Though I Had Lost Touch With It As Life Happened

10 Iconic Dance Choreographies By Saroj Khan To Remember Her By As We Mourn Her Loss

Dancing Your Way To Fitness. Try It Out And Reap The Benefits!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Being A Married Asexual Indian Woman Is Akin To Living In Your Own Personal Hell!
MP Woman Publicly ‘Punished’ By Ex-Inlaws For A New Relationship AFTER Separation
Dia Mirza remarriage
Dia Mirza Makes A Bold Statement With A Woman Priest At Her Recent Remarriage
An Open Letter To My In-laws: You’re The Reason There’s NO Connection Between My Husband And Me!

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

wearing a saree

Why Do So Many Indian Women Look Down Upon Someone Wearing A Saree?

5 Ways To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly Diwali : Go For A Green Diwali

Marrying A Stranger

Great Expectations : You Should Have Been A Son!

Ex-PM Vajpayee Cremated By Daughter, An Inspiration For Women Everywhere