I See The Pain Of Broken Promises Every Time I Look In The Mirror!

The breaking of all his promises led to the failure of the most important promise he made. He left her alone when she needed him the most.
She is a girl with a very simple lifestyle. Like a lot of other girls, she also had a dream – that of her dream marriage.’ She dreamt that one day she would have mehendi adorning her hands, she would be wearing a saree. The day she would start her new life with the man she could call ‘The One’ for her.
He was the one with whom she would share all her happiness, her difficulties, her love and thoughts. They would take care of each other and stay with each other in all the good and bad times. But did he?
She liked the way it all started and she enjoyed talking to him. Meanwhile, he promised her, ‘We would both do the wedding shopping together. And we’d both select the wedding ring together.’
But he never fulfilled that promise.
After the wedding, he promised her that he would spend quality time with her. He promised her that they would go on vacations and that he would show her places that he liked. But again, he didn’t fulfil those promises either.
Then, it was time for them to become parents. She asked him, ‘Are you ready to take the responsibility of becoming a parent?’ He said yes. She asked him, ‘Can we handle this journey on our own?’ Again, he said yes. He promised to be an active part of her pregnancy journey and to take care of her.
But he didn’t keep this promise either.
Days passed and now he promised her that he would take her and the baby with him when the baby was a year old. He promised to celebrate every festival and function together.
But he didn’t keep his promise.
She never thought about these promises unless he blamed her for his decisions. Not spending time together, not getting gifts or not spending festivals together wasn’t a big deal for her. However, the failure of all these promises led to the failure of the most important promise he made to her. He left her alone when she needed him the most.
‘Promise’ wasn’t just a word for her. It was the trust and love she felt for him. Now the only thought that comes to her mind is, ‘Is he the one?’ People around her can’t see her pain but I see it each time I stand in front of the mirror.
Picture credits: Still from Bollywood movie Thappad
I am a daughter, a sister, a wife, a daughter in law and a mother.
