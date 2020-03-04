  1. Home > Fashion > 4 Tips To Look Hot But Feel Cool During Those Sultry Summer Weddings

If Veere Di Wedding inspired you to bring your A-game to the wedding season, here are a few tips for you to follow and be the diva this wedding season!

With the ongoing shaadi season, your social schedule must be flooded with RSVPs. And with the wedding scenes voyaging faraway goals and the need to take over Instagram, it is imperative you bring your A-game to the design affair.

From sangeet to haldi, and mehendi, to the pheras and the reception, your style is what leaves an impression on every person. For the fashionista that you are, you need to make sure that it happens with your head-turning looks.

Now, you may be prepared to leave lasting impression on the D-day and other night-time celebrations. But what about calmer days like the haldi and sangeet? These need skilful styling even if you ARE wearing designer sangeet and haldi  dresses.

But fret not, for here is your wedding manual to be the best dressed baraati. So grab your notebooks and pen and take some styling notes!

Combination Cuts

The combination wave has taken over Instagram and how! It vows to be your distinguishing factor for every single wedding. And in case the wedding involves a pool-side mehendi followed by a night with your squad, this is for you!

Those flared jumpsuits and combination kurta sets are there for you to enjoy the night while dancing, jumping and skipping. A little desi with a hint of cheeky is exactly how you make create a sensation as you also enjoy the wedding celebrations!

Great styles never go out of fashion

Regardless of what the pattern outlines direct, your ethnic pieces never go out of style. Take inspiration from Bollywood and you’d realise that shararas were a big thing for sangeet numbers. And those anarkali’s you’ve stored in the back of your closet will easily take you from a sunrise to sunset party.

As your whirl around the dance floor or with the dhol or even continue with your bridesmaid duties, a great desi look will make sure you stand out like no one else!

Breathtaking stunners

On the off chance that you want to enter the room like a beauty queen, you have to make sure that you do it with the most-stylish look in that night. In case, it’s a facilitating the mehendi with a pool-side gathering, tasting drinks or an early lunch with your squad, say something in a saree!

Be a little coquettish with wide-legged jeans or tight jeans. There’s abundance options to show your marvelousness in the current crossovers of the six-yard awesomeness.

Matching Basics

You may have aced fabulousness picking the most desired groups however you can do much more with your own styling sensibilities. Exchanging coordinating sets for chic isolates will let you hang out in the ocean of same styles.

From statement tops to windy skirts, these nuts and bolts are really the stars of your closet. Set apart your allure from the co-ordinated group including your own components and trust me, you will be remembered for your unique looks!

Tell us your favourite baraati look in the comments below!

Picture credits: Le Ja Le Ja Re, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Veere Di Wedding

Liked this post?

Sonal Jain

Fashion stylist with over 11 years of work experience.

Comments

Share your thoughts!

