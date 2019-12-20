Banno’s Swagger Or Girls Who Like To Swing – This Wedding Season, Dance To These Empowering Songs!

The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
This wedding season leave the raunchy, old, misogynistic songs and embrace your inner goddess and groove to songs guaranteed make you feel proud as a woman.
Indian songs are the life of any sangeet party. We dance, we groove, we enjoy the rockin’ beats. But there are times we don’t realise the misogyny behind the lyrics of these songs. Take for example, the latest song, ‘hauli hauli.’ Now this might be a great song to dance on, however, not too many of us would agree with, ‘ni mai aayi teri liye saj dhaj ke’ (I came all dressed up only for you)
Now you want to dance at your best friend’s cousin’s sangeet, but most of the songs are misogynistic and don’t fit in your ideas. What do you do? Fear not! For, here we have a list of 12 Indian songs to dance on this wedding season without feeling any regrets on their misogyny!
‘Banno tera swagger lage sexy!’ Well, we all know the song and we all love it! One of the reason is that the song features the to-be bride Kangana Ranaut with her ‘sexy swagger.’
This lively song will bring you on the dance floor with its addictive Punjabi beats. And it will make sure that you don’t feel like a creepy person while dancing to it.
This latest song from the movie ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ is something that defines fierce and empowered women. If you groove on this song we guarantee ‘Dekhegi ye duniya ha womaniya.’
This song features the glamorous Anushka Sharma swing dancing to the powerful voice of Sunidhi Chauhan. It fits perfectly for an occasion when you and your girls just want to ‘swing’.
The term ‘evada unna petha,’ which means ‘the one who gave birth to you,’ in Tamil is a parody of a number of the popular but misogynistic Tamil songs.
Women in this song question the patriarchal society for confirming women to stereotypical gender roles. What makes it better is that it has sassy beats to dance on to too!
If there is a song more badass than this one, I don’t think I have heard it! Bedardi raja (heartless lover) talks about a woman’s need for sex and how!
The lyrics beautifully explain a woman’s desire for sex and how she longs for some ‘action!’ But her bedard (heartless) lover is depriving her of the pleasure she so craves! Groove to this song with your besties with no regrets or fear of being a sexist person!
The song featuring Telugu actress Samatha is about an old lady who has turned young and is now the ruler of her own destiny. The peppy beats are enough to make anyone just groove.
This Punjabi song by Sunanda Sharma is a sure shot hit at any party. In a way, it shows a girl being independent and choosing her own life partner. With lines like, ‘duniya di parwah ki kiye toh mai dardi ni,’ you wouldn’t just want to dance but it’ll definitely make you feel fearless.
While this song may not be the most women empowering song, it definitely has a beat that is good enough to make you get out your chair and shake a leg. More so, if you’re from the bride’s side. So go on and show the groom’s family your best moves!
A rap version featuring Raja Kumari from the movie Judgemental Hai Kya, isn’t just perfect for those hip-hop moves but also has those sassy comebacks.
It definitely breaks the notion that girls are materialistic and like to dress up only for men. Now isn’t that just essentially the perfect song?
Yes this song definitely objectifies women. But it features in the list as the ‘guilty pleasure,’ you know the ones that definitely objectifies women but you just can’t stop yourself from dancing on.
So, dear girls, dance on this. Why? Well, you KNOW you’re not a coca-cola and two because the beat is definitely amazing!
Well, this is my compilation of the songs I feel are perfect to dance at any sangeet or party. And are just good enough to make sure you don’t feel guilty of being a misogynistic pig!
Do you know any other songs? Why don’t you tell us your picks in the comments section?
Picture credits: Still from the song Nachde ne saare
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
Dear Bollywood, Chandana Hiran’s New Petition Wants You To Stop Objectifying Women In Songs
Here’s Why Jacqueline Fernandez’s Remade ‘Ek Do Teen’ Number Made Me Cringe!
11 Dandiya And Garba Songs To Rock The Dance Floor This Navratri!
Love The Catchy New Prada Song? Listen To The Lyrics On Women As Gold-Diggers
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!