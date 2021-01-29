Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
This Is Who I Am, And This Is What I Choose

Posted: January 29, 2021
Please know that I respect and adore you for being as real as you could be, in courage and vulnerability.

Dear Survivor,

They say pressure transforms people. It is painful, and it takes great patience and perseverance to undergo what you are going through.

I understand what you are going through because I have been through it too. Our stories may be different; however, it remains that we are both survivors in a world that is reluctant to even acknowledge what we had to go through.

Even then, there is one thing I can assure you of. That you and I, we are beings driven by seemingly strange, deep-seated courage: the ability to look beyond against every notion of social stigma. We have been brave enough to stand alone and say, “This is who I am, and this is what I choose.”

Everything that people may say or do to you is simply a reflexive
response to your courage. Your courage would inspire many, even as some would see it as a threat to the ‘good old ways.’

The world has changed for the better, only because of people like you. It takes great love and courage to bring in change, to be that change.

Our social structures would reel back in shock – I will not underestimate the impact of the inertia our choices have evoked. And this resistance, you have braved.

Yet we bleed, for we are human. We still seek love, acceptance, and acknowledgment. And that I give you, my friend. Please know that I respect and adore you for being as real as you could be, in courage and vulnerability.

We may sometimes encounter on this lonely road, looming self-doubt that would gnaw at our souls. In such times, remember my friend, that I see you, and seek you. That I walk with you.

May we endure, heal, and rise together.

Yours truly,
Sindhu.

Image Credits : Pixabay

