Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Today It May Feel As Though Only You’re In This Darkness

Today It May Feel As Though Only You’re In This Darkness

Posted: January 11, 2021
Tags:
Writers, Instagrammers, or Video Creator? Join us at the Orange Flower Festival on Jan 22nd!

A survivor of abuse always has this question – WHY? Why me? And sometimes, the answer comes from the most unexpected of places.

Dear Survivor…
Your Time to Fly

You look up and ask ‘why?’
Time has passed, with no reply
Are you the chosen one to feel the pain?

The world keeps turning
It feels as though it’s only you facing the darkness
The wounds you got cannot be forgotten
But the love you have is real too
Each day you see people smile
With time you will too

The sun will shine again
Your corner of the world will feel safe again
What is lost will be found again
Each day the Earth renews
With time you will too

You are like a phoenix, reborn from the ashes
Survivor of the slashes
The time is not to cry
But to ask the question ‘why?’

Why have you been given a second chance?
A moment in time to take a fresh glance?
Are you the chosen one to make a difference?

Image source: shutterstock

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Preetika

I am a freelance writer, well versed in copywriting and blog writing. I’m hardworking,

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

Dear Survivor, I Know How Much The Abuse And Loss Of Control Was Terrifying…

Giving The Oft Overlooked Women Of Mythology A Voice – Kavita Kané Tells Us Why She Writes About Them

Dear Survivor, How Often You Must Have Thought ‘Could I Have Prevented This Abuse?!’

Butterflies Are Always Free, Like The Dreams Of A Girl Child

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

‘Beauty With Brains’ & 17 Other ‘Compliments’ That No One Likes To Hear!
Arundhati Maitreyi scheme
Are You Criticising Karnataka Govt’s Provision For Poor Brahmin Brides? Tsk, Tsk!
Will This SC Ruling Be A Stepping Stone To Indians Valuing Women’s Work In The Home?
Uterine Fibroids, A Common Problem Shushed By The Taboo Around Periods

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Loose Women & Other Urban Tales In India

Why Does An Oppressed Woman Turn Around And Do The Same To Another Woman?

The Breaking Story Of Boys Locker Room Talk Is One More Reason We Stop Saying, ‘Boys Will Be Boys’

SC Ruling: Women Can Now File Domestic Violence Case (498A) From A Safe Home Anywhere

role of married woman

We Are Very Progressive, Ji! We Allow Our Daughter In Law To Wear Jeans!

""