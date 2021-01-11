Today It May Feel As Though Only You’re In This Darkness

A survivor of abuse always has this question – WHY? Why me? And sometimes, the answer comes from the most unexpected of places.
Dear Survivor…
Your Time to Fly
You look up and ask ‘why?’
Time has passed, with no reply
Are you the chosen one to feel the pain?
The world keeps turning
It feels as though it’s only you facing the darkness
The wounds you got cannot be forgotten
But the love you have is real too
Each day you see people smile
With time you will too
The sun will shine again
Your corner of the world will feel safe again
What is lost will be found again
Each day the Earth renews
With time you will too
You are like a phoenix, reborn from the ashes
Survivor of the slashes
The time is not to cry
But to ask the question ‘why?’
Why have you been given a second chance?
A moment in time to take a fresh glance?
Are you the chosen one to make a difference?
Image source: shutterstock
