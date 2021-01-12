A Process That Keeps Life Going, Aren’t Periods Beautiful?

Despite the cramps and mood swings, I find menstruation to be a beautiful process. Let’s shun the stigma and accept that it is wonderful!
Since my first period, I always felt that periods aren’t just about the blood (which several people think is dirty, but that’s a topic for another day). The whole process of menstruation is beautiful.
Yes, I know about cramps, cravings, mood swings, fatigue, PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder), PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) and the many terrible things about periods. And of course, I can’t forget menopause which is a separate ordeal altogether. But, it is the process that keeps life going.
Aunty uterus gets ready to carry a new life form. A whole living thing with brain and heart and soul. It’s not a small thing. Aunty uterus is indeed miraculous. (I hope she skips PMS this month. Do I not deserve that?)
She slowly and steadily prepares to carry a tiny embryo for 9 months, creates space and love for the tiny person to grow, get food, air and protection. But when the baby doesn’t come, we bleed out. Again, after 28 days, we are ready for creation, which may or may not happen. Annoying as it seems, how else will life keep going on the planet?
I read somewhere that understanding menstruation is the best gift you can give yourself, which I totally agree with. My grandma told me, periods are the tears of the weeping womb, for it didn’t get a baby. I found the comparison aesthetic. However, I am not saying you should be sad about not having a baby. It is just a poetic phrase. Motherhood is a choice.
I am one of the most fortunate people, who knew the process of menstruation years before getting their first. Do you know the first sentence I was told about periods? “Period is the transformation of a girl into a young woman.” I laughed out loud because I was just 10 then. And I didn’t actually want to become a young woman, I only wanted to remain a little girl. But after you get your first period, a lot of changes take place in your body and mind. You are growing up and you can feel it!
When did you learn that not every woman menstruates? And when did you learn that not everyone who menstruates should be a woman? When did you learn about eco-friendly period products? And when you learnt all these, I hope you realised that there is much more to menstruation than the shame and disgust which we attribute to it.
So shun the stigma, forget the naysayers and continue to be the powerful and beautiful person that you are, even during periods. No, you don’t have to run and jump and smile. Do whatever aunty uterus tells you to because frankly, what else?
Picture credits: Still from StayFree’s #BestieKnowsBest campaign on YouTube
