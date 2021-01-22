Looking For Beautiful & Affordable Handloom Sarees? Nita Sinha Mazumder Has What You Seek!

We are live on Facebook with industry experts discussing How To Handle Conflict With Your Peers or Managers More Successfully on Jan 21st at 4:30 PM on Facebook. Join us.
If you love wearing beautiful handloom sarees but want them at reasonable rates, Nita Sinha Mazumder’s Indiana Sarees is the thing for you!
I run an online handloom saree story since 2015. We handpick our sarees and also have some signature sarees that are based on handlooms. The sarees are made from superior quality material and come directly from the master skilled weavers.
You can check out their Facebook page right here.
After my graduation, I got my job as a school teacher. However, after I got married, I had to quit my job due to a change in locations. And within a year of my marriage, I had my baby. A few months later, I thought of running an online handloom saree store from my house.
I thought of doing this to increase my knowledge about handlooms while also earning a little. My husband supported me a lot in this new venture. The only motivation I needed was to grow and build my brand and to shape my thoughts into reality.
The quality of handloom sarees at a reasonable price. We rely on crafting every saree on traditional art and motifs blended with modern thoughts. These designs are the kind that will never lose their charm and beauty. And what’s more, is that you can get these all at really affordable prices!
