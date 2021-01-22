Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
Looking For Beautiful & Affordable Handloom Sarees? Nita Sinha Mazumder Has What You Seek!

Posted: January 22, 2021
If you love wearing beautiful handloom sarees but want them at reasonable rates, Nita Sinha Mazumder’s Indiana Sarees is the thing for you!

She describes her work as:

I run an online handloom saree story since 2015. We handpick our sarees and also have some signature sarees that are based on handlooms. The sarees are made from superior quality material and come directly from the master skilled weavers.

Where to find them:

You can check out their Facebook page right here.

Her story:

After my graduation, I got my job as a school teacher. However, after I got married, I had to quit my job due to a change in locations. And within a year of my marriage, I had my baby. A few months later, I thought of running an online handloom saree store from my house.

I thought of doing this to increase my knowledge about handlooms while also earning a little. My husband supported me a lot in this new venture. The only motivation I needed was to grow and build my brand and to shape my thoughts into reality.

Why she thinks you will love her work:

The quality of handloom sarees at a reasonable price. We rely on crafting every saree on traditional art and motifs blended with modern thoughts. These designs are the kind that will never lose their charm and beauty. And what’s more, is that you can get these all at really affordable prices!

Liked this post?

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

