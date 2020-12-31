Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
In The Year Of The Virus, 9 Women Who Went Viral In 2020

Posted: December 31, 2020
The year 2020 has been hard on all of us. However, here are 9 women who went viral for making us laugh, smile and even enraged!

After forcing all of us into an unprecedented and seemingly unending lockdown for months, the dreadful 2020 is finally coming to an end! It was a year of working from (and for) home, online classes, Netflix binges and trying out new recipes!

Though most of the year was what it was, there were certain trends and videos that made us smile, laugh out loud and feel a little better. Whether it was following a TikTok trend with your family or making mugs cakes, we did it all. From ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ to the latest ‘tuadda kutta Tommy,’ our influencers did not let us down either.

So as we bid adieu to 2020, here are nine women who went viral for their sometimes funny, some times thought-provoking videos and making 2020 a little better!

Dr Richa Negi

During Unlock Phase One in India, the doctor from Mumbai went viral when a video of her dancing to the song ‘Garmi’ trending on social media. Clad in a PPE kit, Dr Negi wanted to pay a tribute to doctors on Doctor’s Day and what better way to do that than with a dance! Her passion for dancing was easily visible in the video. You can watch it right here!

Kusum Kumari

In September, a video of a fifteen-year-old girl from Punjab’s Jalandhar went viral. In the video, Kusum Kumari was seen single-handedly fighting off two mobile snatchers on a bike. The scuffle was caught on a CCTV camera which saw the young girl walking alone when two men tried to steal her phone. She didn’t just fight them but also stopped them from escaping. Talk about brave and awesome!

Esther Hnamte

If there was something we needed this year, it was definitely some heart-warming videos and four-year-old Esther’s video is exactly that! Esther Hnamte from Mizoram went viral for her mesmerising rendition of Vande Mataram. Hailing from Lunglei, the little one garnered love from across the country including the Chief Minister of Mizoram who shared her video! If you’re seeking some heart-warming content today, look no further, for here’s the video!

Ruhee Dosani

A Punjabi-origin 90s kid, Ruhee Dosani has managed to win hearts with her dance moves on jingles from the 90s and iconic Bollywood songs! Whether it was dancing to the Badshah Masala jingle or grooving to ‘Sapne mein milti hai,’ Ruhee has definitely made us laugh. She and her gang of ‘We Desi’ friends and some times even her mom make videos that might just drive away all your blues!

Garima

This year definitely saw a lot of us taking to Instagram to talk about political and social issues that matter. But Garima stood out thanks to her video mimicking Kangana Ranaut. The video went viral because of how spot-on it was! In the hilarious video, you can see Garima mimicking Kangana while sharing how she guilt-trips her audience into appreciating her movies. (Like Manikarnika.)

Eshna Kutty

Remember a few months ago when all of us were in awe of the 24-year-old Hoola-hoop dancer Eshna Kutty? Eshna Kutty went viral with her video of effortlessly dancing to ‘Genda Phool’ from Delhi 6 while wearing a saree and white sneakers. The video went viral within 24 hours of it being shared since everyone absolutely fell in love with it. On Instagram, the viral video was viewed over 2.2 million times.

ACP Fathima

During peak lockdown, ACP Fathima conducted awareness campaigns in Bangalore in her own unique way. To make sure people stayed at home, she was seen tailoring the song ‘Hum honge kamiyaab’ to reflect awareness tips she had for the people.

Her way of spreading awareness did not go unnoticed and people across the city and even the country appreciated her for her innovative idea! Don’t we need more officers like these who make our days a little better?

‘Mother with sign’ Poonam Sapra

Who among us hasn’t received a daily dose of ‘gyaan’ from all our moms? But what it the gyaan being given was put in a funny and cute manner! Well, that’s what Poonam Sapra aka Mother With Sign does on Instagram.

Making mom’s lectures seem cool, she gives the best advice and has managed to garner love and laughter from more than 155k ‘bacchas’ on Instagram. (Yes, she calls her followers her ‘bacchas.’ Talk about cute!)

Special mention: Divyanga Trivedi

This is one addition to the list simply because 2020 was a year when certain things did go wrong. Divyanga Trivedi and her videos of why she is ‘anti-feminist’ went viral in the months of June and July. Her problematic and ignorant views were countered with logic and facts. However, her beliefs did not falter. Thus, proving why we still need to raise awareness about feminism and what it means.

Have we missed anyone on the list? Do let us know in the comments!

