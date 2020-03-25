Bangalore’s ACP Fathima, Explaining Section 144 In Her Unique Way, Is The Hero We Need

Are you a growth-oriented business owner? Sign up for the especially curated webinars #BBTalks – an opportunity to learn, apply and ask questions from experts. Click here.
ACP Tabarak Fathima is spreading awareness about Section 144 and boosting people’s morale in Bangalore, in a very unique way.
Bangalore’s ACP Tabarak Fathima is known in the city for her immense efforts towards women’s safety and spreading awareness. And right now, once again, she is making sure that people know that they need to stay indoors and take care.
Many people are still stepping out of their houses, giving zero heed to precautions. Meanwhile, the police officials are doing their best so people take proper precautions and take care of their mental health too. And one such warrior is ACP Tabarak Fathima. She is running awareness campaigns in different parts of Bangalore.
Currently, India has gone on a 21-day lockdown till 15th April to contain coronavirus. In total, there are 581 positive cases in the country. Most of the cities including Delhi and Bangalore have also imposed Section 144. At such a time due to lack of awareness people panicking is very obvious. Hence awareness is very important.
In a viral video, ACP Tabarak Fathima can be seen delivering an awareness campaign to the localities in Bangalore. She is seen thanking people for their support and cooperation. And also pointed out the basic pointers about Section 144 to reduce the panic amongst people.
She mentioned that as Section 144 has been imposed in Bangalore hence more than 2 people are not allowed to step out of their houses together. All social gatherings have also stopped. She also mentions 4 basic pointers on how to deal with a curfew situation presently –
Section 144 is not a closedown of essential services like the medical, grocery and food services. All necessary services are open just like any other day. Hence people should not panic and rush out to buy goods like vegetables etc. , Grocery sections in supermarkets are open. Hence there is no reason to go and panic buy.
When you go out to buy essential commodities it’s very important to maintain a social distancing of minimum 1 metre because with this distance virus cannot affect us because it cannot travel that far.
When standing at the grocery line maintain the advised distance wear mask compulsorily and use sanitisers, hand-wash regularly. Understand that as the virus spreads and stays alive. We are all carriers as it can stay on our clothes. So maintaining a hygiene routine with your clothes is important
Right now sanitisers are a precious commodity please use them wisely but remember soaps can also do the same work
Lastly, curfew-like situations can be tough, so find a creative way to spend time. Indulging in art, music etc can help.
She even urged people to cooperate with the government- including the police, the medical care professionals and the water, sewage and electricity departments. It’s very important to cooperate with government so that the virus can be contained
There is no doubt that the current situation can be very scary. Thus boosting people’s morale is also very important. In her awareness campaign, ACP Tabarak Fathima did this in her unique way by recreating the song ‘Hum Honge Kambyaab.’
Earworm alert! Our ACP Tabarak Fathima gave a new twist to the song we all know so well. See how easy it is to stay safe? #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/dUAxbtwoLU
She encouraged people to sing the lyrics ‘Hum honge kamyaab ek din, man mai hai vishwas pura hai vishwas’ to make them feel united in the tough times.
With this, she also added a unique twist to the song with her awareness tips matching the rhythm.
‘We shall overcome
we shall overcome,
we shall stay at home,
we shall sanitise,
we shall wear a face mask every day
oho maan mai hai vishwas
pura hai viswas
hum honge kamyaab ek din’
Her effort was appreciated by people and truly it’s very commendable what warriors like ACP Tabarak Fathima are doing. Coming out of their houses, spreading awareness at a time when the world is suffering from a health crisis that can affect them too. Such dedication towards humanity truly deserves the respect and appreciation
