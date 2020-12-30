Our School WhatsApp Group

At once I remembered the most essential and inseparable part of our lives, our mobiles, and our WhatsApp groups.
It was 7 am in the morning, I was so lazy to wake up from my sleep. I had to start my household chores, so I got up and went outside to sweep the floor. Being a south Indian, creating a Rangoli design at the entrance of my home was a must.
I started sweeping the floor filled with pink flowers and yellow leaves which had fallen from the plants of my house. It always gives me immense pleasure to perform this chore.
I took out the milk packets from the basket which I placed for milk. Suddenly there was a heavy downpour which increased my delight. The heavy rain wiped out the Rangoli design I made on the floor. I was not sad because I was used to it.
I went inside to prepare a delicious cup of south Indian filter coffee. This was the best part of my day. The smell of the coffee tasted like heaven. I poured it in a big mug and came outside to see the rain and enjoy a hot sip of coffee- a perfect start of the day.
At once I remembered the most essential and inseparable part of our lives, our mobiles, and our WhatsApp groups. I stopped enjoying the mesmerizing view of rains and started scrolling my mobile.
We do it often to check the messages from our near and dear ones. Just like everyone else, I am also part of many WhatsApp groups.
However, I have one special and interesting group of my school friends. What makes it more interesting? Here are some of the highlights:
Few wise people from the group made it mandatory for everyone not to post any forwards in the group. They tried very hard to make it a forward free WhatsApp group, which made it more interesting. We really don’t miss any important updates from our friends. We can indulge in actual conversation instead of just reading the forwards.
While the group has more than 45 members, peace and harmony are always maintained because there is no religious, political, or any kind of conflict. Of course, we have a separate group for the forwarded messages, where interested people forward and receive messages for their infotainment.
Our super admin ensures that all the group members receive greetings & wishes on their special days like birthday and marriage day from everyone in the group.
The good Samaritans of the group always lend their helping hand whenever there is a health emergency. Charity works are done. They inspire everyone to take up some charity work.
There are poets, writers, singers, and artists who always keep the group engaged and interested. Their sweet gesture of good morning, good night messages and healthy debates of interesting subjects keep us entertained.
There is a broad spectrum of professionals from different backgrounds which makes the group unique.
The vibrant girls of the group include a wide range of professionals with strong empowerment. Our girl gang is a one-stop solution to all the problems.
In a nutshell, this group is a completely delicious South Indian thali.
I was just thinking about my school WhatsApp group, Suddenly there was a loud thunder in the sky. I closed my mobile and started my day.
