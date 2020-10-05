Looking For A Supportive Network? Find Your Cheerleaders at Women Only Communities!

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
Contrary to the popular belief, women can be women’s biggest supporters. Read on to know how online women’s communities can change your life!
The impact of women-only networks across the world is a growing phenomenon. Women, who have always been excluded from workplaces, social spaces, and business networks, have taken the initiative. The intrinsic gender prejudices in traditional networks have also nudged women towards building their own communities, be it for entrepreneurship, funding, tech or other facets of living.
There are few things as satisfying as being a part of a circle of women – as small or large as it may be – and knowing that you have an empowering, encouraging bunch who have your back.
These communities are instrumental in encouraging women to be their best selves and realizing that we are stronger when we come together. We trust that women who are empowered, supportive, confident and strong – have the power to bring about positive change in our world.
How women communities help raise their power:
In a world where women are disproportionately targeted by online bullying, they often end up reducing their online presence, or alter it to avoid negative interactions.
Women communities are safe spaces that make it easier for them to be candid, original, and authentic and where expressions of vulnerability are encouraged.
These communities are where women can go to at any time to feel safer and empowered and have access to information, education, recreational activities, support and other integrated services.
The best guidance is more likely to come from someone who has experienced what you are going through. Most women admit they are emboldened by knowing that they are not alone in facing issues like workplace gender bias, domestic violence, reproductive health concerns etc., and that they are inspired to help other women in the community by sharing the knowledge they have gained through their experiences.
Women understand each other’s concerns, embarrassments, joys, and obstacles. Women communities foster empathy while also serving like a robust support system in more ways than one.
The importance of relationships should be valued both in a personal and a professional capacity.
As women are gradually, but certainly trying to bridge the gap in the business industry, there are more opportunities for female entrepreneurs and professionals to climb the corporate ladder.
Today, women account for 40 percent of the global work force and are at the helm of major establishments, yet there is no dearth of setbacks women face each day they spend pursuing their ambitions. Online communities are committed to supporting women in global supply chains, and are set out to understand how to address the challenges holding back progress on women’s economic empowerment.
From professional accomplishments and guidance, to mental health support and workplace obstacles— women communities become spaces where women can share career advice and create opportunities for each other, together.
Women often end up getting trapped in unconscious patterns of behavior, which are detrimental to their growth and success.
To put it across very simply, empowering women is about sharing your experiences with one another in hopes that your words and actions will inspire, and more importantly, uplift them. It is all about helping other women enhance and enrich themselves.
Women communities encourage the sharing of stories and journeys, which help in breaking those archaic patterns. They allow women to be vulnerable and there is a great sense of empowerment in being vulnerable knowing it will never prove baleful to their own development.
Media and culture lacks authentic representation of women; from products we cannot use to stories we do not identify with.
From the classroom to the boardroom, women’s opinions have been hushed, disregarded, interrupted, mocked or mansplained. Women are schooled not only to ask for permission, apologize, hedge and speak up, but also to self-doubt and self-censor. Women communities change this. They become stages whereupon women are handed the mic, and find the confidence to raise their voice and their power.
Contrary to the popular sexist beliefs, women can be women’s biggest supporters. Judgement and enmity comes from centuries of being put in competition with one another.
But when women are put in the same team, they can push each other to be more successful just by encouraging and motivating them.
As women, we are multidimensional and we want to succeed in all aspects of our lives, including at home and in our careers. At work, we are often hesitant to try things because we feel we aren’t 100% ready or qualified. If you are a part of a women empowerment community, they give you the encouragement to get out of your comfort zone.
Set expectations high because you are capable of achieving them. Create an environment for yourself to feel safe in the crucial decision making processes, and also have a community who has your back up as you try to rise from your falls and move on.
Vanshika Goenka is the CEO & Founder of Kool Kanya, an online career community for
