During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Newsmakers > Outrage Over Deepika Rajawat’s Tweet Shows Our Society’s Hypocrisy When It Comes To Women

Outrage Over Deepika Rajawat’s Tweet Shows Our Society’s Hypocrisy When It Comes To Women

Posted: October 21, 2020
Tags:

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

#ArrestDeepikaRajawat trends after she tweeted a picture of how men treat women on normal days while worshipping them during festivals.

Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat is back in the news. In her latest tweet, she posted a picture showing two scenarios. In the half titled ‘on normal days’ we can see a man attacking a woman. And in the other half titled ‘on Navratri,’ we see the same man worship goddess Durga.

This tweet has led to a lot of controversy with many a Twitterati labelling her an ‘anti-Hindu’ and alleging that she degraded Hindu festivals.

— Pragati 😎♥️ (@Pragati33806163) October 19, 2020

Do we even treat women as human beings?

You might not agree with what Deepika stands for, or with what she said, but we cannot deny that as a country we don’t respect women. Well into the twentieth century, women are still burnt alive, beaten, imprisoned, starved, raped and treated despicably.

Our religious books and culture show women as goddesses, as deities who should be worshipped and respected. In fact, in India goddesses are not only part of mythology and religion but penetrate the social psyche. This is to the point that girls are often called on occasions like Navratri and worshipped as the Goddess.

However, the real plight of girls in this society gives us nothing to celebrate. According to the NCRB data released in September 2020, India recorded an average of 87 rape cases daily in 2019. An overall 4,05,861 cases of crime against women happened in the year.

One thing is for sure, despite all our claims of calling women Goddesses, we barely consider them human, let alone deities. It’s time we start seeing crime as crime and stop protecting men in the name of religion.

Picture credits: Twitter

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Nishtha Pandey

I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Muslim women in films

The Portrayal Of Muslim Women In Bollywood Is Stuck In A Time Warp, And Needs Some Serious Revamping

The obsession with female actors' wardrobe malfunctions

Why Are Female Actors’ Undergarments Your Business?

black and white challenge

Do You Know What You’re Supporting With The Black And White Challenge On Social Media?

The Breaking Story Of Boys Locker Room Talk Is One More Reason We Stop Saying, ‘Boys Will Be Boys’

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Taking A Wife Or DIL For Granted Is Just Another Ordinary Day In The Life Of A Woman
Mamta Kalia
How A Woman Gets Trapped In A Gossamer Web After Eight Years Of Marriage
Why Should Riteish Deshmukh’s Ego Be Hurt At Being Called ‘Genelia’s Husband’?
To Be Financially Independent Women, We Need To Be Financially Disciplined First

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

‘Sanskaari Girls Don’t Answer Back’ And 9 Other Stone Age Rules I Happily Challenge

Handicraft Home Decor Products from India

10 Handicraft Home Decor Products From Across India

This Misogynist, Shoddy Portrayal Of Women In Bollywood Needs To Stop!

Supreme Court Rules: Wife Can Now File A Domestic Violence Complaint Even After Divorce

Geeta Tandon

I Chose Death-Defying Stunts Over Death Due To Marital Rape: Geeta Tandon, Bollywood Stuntwoman