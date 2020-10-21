Outrage Over Deepika Rajawat’s Tweet Shows Our Society’s Hypocrisy When It Comes To Women

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
#ArrestDeepikaRajawat trends after she tweeted a picture of how men treat women on normal days while worshipping them during festivals.
Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat is back in the news. In her latest tweet, she posted a picture showing two scenarios. In the half titled ‘on normal days’ we can see a man attacking a woman. And in the other half titled ‘on Navratri,’ we see the same man worship goddess Durga.
This tweet has led to a lot of controversy with many a Twitterati labelling her an ‘anti-Hindu’ and alleging that she degraded Hindu festivals.
Hypocrisy level 👏👏 .During Navratri Vs During Eid . pic.twitter.com/8HFI3Y7MMD
— Pragati 😎♥️ (@Pragati33806163) October 19, 2020
You might not agree with what Deepika stands for, or with what she said, but we cannot deny that as a country we don’t respect women. Well into the twentieth century, women are still burnt alive, beaten, imprisoned, starved, raped and treated despicably.
Our religious books and culture show women as goddesses, as deities who should be worshipped and respected. In fact, in India goddesses are not only part of mythology and religion but penetrate the social psyche. This is to the point that girls are often called on occasions like Navratri and worshipped as the Goddess.
However, the real plight of girls in this society gives us nothing to celebrate. According to the NCRB data released in September 2020, India recorded an average of 87 rape cases daily in 2019. An overall 4,05,861 cases of crime against women happened in the year.
One thing is for sure, despite all our claims of calling women Goddesses, we barely consider them human, let alone deities. It’s time we start seeing crime as crime and stop protecting men in the name of religion.
Picture credits: Twitter
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
