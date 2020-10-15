To The 15-year-old Who Doesn’t Like The Mirror, You’re As Pretty As Can Be!

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
Nothing else can make you glow, more than the strength you show. Do what you like or don’t do it, nobody should tell you what is your fit.
You are as pretty as it can get,You don’t believe it, I bet
You think eyes should be black, not brownYou look at your nose and often frown
You think your hair should be curly not straightYou did everything possible to reduce weight
You think pimples make you look oldYou think red lipstick is way too bold
You stopped sweets long agoWith face powder, nowhere you go.
Why? Because they said so?Because they defined the beauty you know?
I believed it all when I was fifteenI tried a lot and no change was seen
Then I learnt I’m beautiful alreadyLet them criticise, I’m ready
No you don’t have to look like an hour glassNo you don’t need to resemble that magazine cover lass
No cream can make you look whiteTry liking your skin color, you might?
Nothing else can make you glowMore than the strength you show
Do what you like or don’t do itNobody should tell you what is your fit
Wear makeup or just step out like thatEat what you like; it’s okay to be fat
Obese is a problem, fat is notStained mind is a problem, skirt is not.
Little girl you are not uglyBeauty doesn’t depend on what they see
Lots of love,Another girl who is always told she’s not beautiful.
Prakarsha P.
20.
Animal lover. Student. Tries to write about women. Tries not to read
