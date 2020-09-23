Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
In an attempt to fit into societal standards, we often forget about self-love. Why is it beneficial? What does self-love do for us? Read to find out.
“You owe yourself the love you so freely give to other people,” – Anonymous.
Growing up, we were taught to solve complicated math problems, the history of every country, and so on. But one thing no one teaches us is how to love ourselves.
Most of us do not know fully about ourselves but expect our partner to know everything and love us. I think it is because we don’t take the time to evaluate ourselves. Maybe we are scared to acknowledge the fact that we are all flawed and imperfect?
Because, why not? You are unique in every way, and there is no one in the world like you. What if you don’t have clear skin? Or you are short? Or too tall? These standards set by our society don’t define you.
No one can have flawless skin and gorgeous hair all the time. Everybody knows it. Yet we set these unrealistic standards and expect people to live up to them.
And their expectations don’t stop there. They also have this list of characteristics every man and woman should possess. But that is simply not possible all the time.
First off, let me make myself clear. By self-love, I am not only talking about learning to love your physical appearance but also learning more about who you really are. What are the characters that make unique? What are your flaws? Embrace everything about you. That is what self-love is all about.
Now let’s get back to the topic. In addition to making you happy, self-love can change you in a lot of other ways too.
Self-love and confidence go hand-in-hand. Actress Priyanka Chopra is a living proof of it. The former Miss World was made fun of for her skin color during her school life, which caused her major self-esteem issues. But one day she decided it was enough, “The color of my skin, the hair I have- there are so many things about me that may not be conventional, but as soon as I chose to own it and walk out the door wearing confidence, people looked at me differently,” she said during one of her interviews.
We all want to grow and become a better person. But how can you do that when you don’t even fully know about yourself? Self-love can help you recognize and accept your flaws. And once you know that, you can work to improve yourself.
When you love yourself, there is no place for insecurities. So, instead of feeling insecure and jealous of someone better than you, you start to admire them and the qualities they possess.
Self-love can help you have a clear understanding of yourself and the intentions of people around you. This comes in handy when someone is trying to deceive or manipulate you.
The award-winning psychiatrist Hansal Bhachech explains how to find out when someone is trying to manipulate us, “They may throw assumptions about your intention, behaviour, beliefs, or choices to justify their emotions or actions.”
“Your awareness will help you to spot manipulation early and effectively so that you can handle such people,” he says. Dr. Hansal Bhachech is voted as the Top-rated psychiatrist in Gujarat by Three Best Rated®, an International Ranking website, and his oration ‘Change your mind, change your life’ has won him a gold medal.
Freedom is something we all desire. Self-love is the key that can set you free. With nothing and no one to hold you back, you can confidently follow your heart.
When you love yourself, you put yourself first. So, naturally, you would want to surround yourself with positivity and let go of things that are holding you back or bringing you down. Let it be people or even your own habits; you would let go of it.
Learning to love yourself is the best thing you can do to yourself. It can be difficult at first, but I will let you in on a secret. Just fake it till you make it. Be kind to yourself. Keep telling yourself that you love yourself and that you are proud of the person you are becoming. Eventually, you will be able to turn it into reality.
Image source: Annie Spratt
Swetha Krishnan is a writer and blogger for Three best rated.
