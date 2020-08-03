During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
What Women (Truly) Want…Will Surprise No Woman

Posted: August 3, 2020

“Relax honey, you too have a weekend!” Do you know the power of these magical words?

When I am asleep, I wish to be woken up with a steaming hot cup of tea,

Or maybe when my sleep breaks, someone says, ‘Relax, Why did you wake up, it’s just three’

When I am bathing I wish the hot water from the shower flows down on me leisurely,

And when I rub the soap all over hurriedly, someone says, ‘Relax, It’s two minutes…barely!’

When I am hungry, I wish I am served my favourite fried rice or noodles,

And when I gulp it down in a jiffy, someone says, ‘Relax and relish every morsel!’

When I am exhausted, I wish to just sit back, put my legs up and look at the clear blue sky,

And when I spring up realizing it’s been too long on that chair, someone says, ‘Relax, bask in the moment and just close your eyes.’

When I am sick, I wish to get pampered day and night,

And when I feel guilty about being in bed all day, someone says, ‘Relax, you need rest, you are not a knight!’

When I am out on a vacation, I wish to enjoy every bit of it,

And when I worry if everything is packed for everyone or not, someone says, ‘Relax, just pack your stuff and don’t forget your skirt with a slit!’

When I am at a party, I wish to sing, dance, clink glasses and be carefree,

And when I am anxious about the unhealthy junk food my munchkin eats, someone says, ‘Relax, it is a party, you needn’t think about broccoli and green peas!’

Whenever I feel like, I wish I could go and hang out with my friends,

And when I am terrified as the clock strikes twelve, I receive a phone call, and someone says,’Relax, honey,  you too have a weekend!’

Photo by Drew Coffman on Unsplash

Liked this post?

Natasha Perry Thomas

Blogger, Writer and Content Curator. Author of 'Infidelity-An Outrageously Funny Affair and The Ultimate

