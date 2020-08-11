Nancy Goel’s I Am Impeccable Is Your Guide To Becoming The Best Version Of Yourself!

During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Posted: August 11, 2020
If you deal with stage fright and need someone to help you work on that, Nancy Goel’s I Am Impeccable Image consultancy is for you!

She describes her work as:

IMI Consulting – I am Impeccable is a consultancy firm in the domain of Corporate Training and Image Consultancy Services. In the Image Consulting part, we take care of the customers’ personality inside out helping them transform into a better versions of themselves.

This doesn’t only help them in professional grooming, but also help them gain self-confidence by boosting their self-esteem. For Corporate Training, we conduct customised group sessions based on the audience’s requirements.

So far, we have covered topics such as ‘An Introvert’s Advice to Networking’, ‘Stand out in the Crowd’, and ‘Why Strategic Leadership Matters?’

Where can you find them:

On their website here. Or on Instagram here.

Her story:

Stage Fright is something that I lived with for the better part of my life. But I always wanted to overcome this and do something for the betterment of people around me. Introversion was another key factor adding to the whole equation.

Overcoming my own fears has been a heartfelt roller-coaster ride. Extroversion, Presentation Skills and Speaking Skills are the key skills to achieve success in today’s corporate. That’s why I started this business. To guide people on personality grooming, showing them their personality inside out and helping them achieve their professional and personal goals.

Why she thinks you’d like her work:

The Integrity and Commitment to deliver what we promise. And the connection that’s developed during Interactive Sessions. Our values and love for work. You can read out my customer’s testimonials on the website, their words speak for their happiness.

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

