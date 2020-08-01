Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
YES, I am a Girl, I am a Women, I am a fighter, but, where is my “VOICE”?…Where is my voice lost?
Where is my “VOICE?To complain, To ask for my rightsTo marry my choice, To demand my education
Where is my “VOICE”In decision making, In dissentingIn disapproving, In this patriarchal society
Where is my voice,To be first in the queue of life,To be a hero within my gender,To be a part of this world in every dimension of life,To be an equal partner in every relation of mine
Where is my VoiceTo tell the pain I carry throughout my lifeTo tell the scars of every nightTo tell my story as a daughter, as a wife, as a mother and so on.
YESI am a Girl, I am a Women,I am a fighterBut, Where is my “VOICE”?
Picture Credit – Pexels
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Women and Child rights activist, Blogger, Author# UNICEF# #International youth journal#
Why I Am Bringing Up My 2 Daughters To Be Strong Women Used To Making Their Own Choices!
Dear India, Let’s Talk… Love, One Indian Girl
“Writing Helps Me Learn From My Own Work”: Saumya Srivastava, Author Of The Month, March 2018
Why Is A Girl Wanting Her Rights Asked If She Is Trying To Be ‘Equal To Boys’?
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!