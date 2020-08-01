During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
In This Patriarchal Society, Where Is My Voice?

Posted: August 1, 2020
YES, I am a Girl, I am a Women, I am a fighter, but, where is my “VOICE”?…Where is my voice lost?

Where is my “VOICE?
To complain, To ask for my rights
To marry my choice, To demand my education

Where is my “VOICE”
In decision making, In dissenting
In disapproving, In this patriarchal society

Where is my voice,
To be first in the queue of life,
To be a hero within my gender,
To be a part of this world in every dimension of life,
To be an equal partner in every relation of mine

Where is my Voice
To tell the pain I carry throughout my life
To tell the scars of every night
To tell my story as a daughter, as a wife, as a mother and so on.

YES
I am a Girl, I am a Women,
I am a fighter
But, Where is my “VOICE”?

Picture Credit – Pexels

Bhagyashree Saini(भाग्यश्री)

Women and Child rights activist, Blogger, Author# UNICEF# #International youth journal#

