During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Books > GST For The Layman: What Do I Need To Know About GST, And Why?
GST for the Layman

GST For The Layman: What Do I Need To Know About GST, And Why?

Posted: August 27, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

GST for the Layman by Apeksha Solanki arms you with the fundamentals to make you a smarter, well informed consumer with a better control on your finances.

It has now been two years since GST – a much discussed taxation reform was implemented in India.

At the time of its launch, there were multiple concerns around its impact on small businesses and entrepreneurs. While the government has, since, streamlined the requirements and processes around this historical tax restructuring, those unfamiliar with the new tax regime still have questions as to how it impacts them.

Can one avoid the payment of GST while buying a house?
Is GST to be paid on discounts applied to the MRPs of products?
Can restaurants still charge VAT?
Is GST applicable to a new e-commerce venture?
How does a student encounter GST?

In her book GST for the Layman: How It Impacts Your Daily Life, Apeksha Solanki answers these questions and more similar daily-life encounters to help you understand GST better.

Basics explained, as well as how it impacts

Split into two parts, the first part of the book outlines the basics of GST: how it differs from the previous taxation system, its evolution, structure, and application. It then explains the GST Network, compliance requirements, as well as assessment and audit processes. This is wrapped up with a comparison of pros and cons based on public opinion of the tax reform.

In the second part, the author summarises the impact of GST Law on different areas – small businesses, banking/insurance/financial sectors, real estate, salaried employees, start-ups, students, even household expenses.

An accessible dialogue format

The book has an interactive dialogue format, the concepts explained in simple terms with illustrations and examples, making it comprehensible for those without a background in Economics or Finance. The author also includes a few DIY tips to assist new users in registration, fulfilling compliances, and making informed decisions.

As with any law in India, the Government continues to update and revise requirements to the GST Law. The book helpfully directs you to the relevant sources to keep abreast of these changes.

Whether you are building a business, are an entrepreneur, or simply heading out to shop and have a meal, it is important to understand how and where GST is applicable to you. This book arms you with the fundamentals of this tax system to make you a smarter, well informed consumer with a better control on your finances. After all, isn’t a rupee saved a rupee earned?

Want a copy of this book?

If you would like to pick up a copy of GST for the Layman: How It Impacts Your Daily Life by Apeksha Solanki, use our affiliate links at Amazon India, and at Amazon US.

Women’s Web gets a small share of every purchase you make through these links, and every little helps us continue bringing you the reads you love!

Image source: Andrea Piacquadio on pexels, book cover Amazon

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Ashima Jain

Ashima has been in love with the written word for as long as she can

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

what is GST

What Is GST And How Does It Really Impact Us? Find Out!

What Women Entrepreneurs Should Know About How The GST Act Will Affect Small Businesses

Do You Have Any Idea How GST Is Hurting People With Disability?

online shopping

How Online Shopping Has Completely Revolutionised The Way We Shop, Even For Daily Groceries

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

angry women
Angry Women Are ‘Nasty Women’ Because How DARE A Woman Express Her Anger Publicly!
Why Do We Still Steal The Joy Of Childbirth From The Mother Of A Girl?
visa wife
7 Things A Husband Must NEVER Say To His Visa Wife And Rub In Her Dependent Status
This MIL DIL Madness Stops With Us; We Break The Chain

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

I Was Asked, “How Do You Feel Married If You Do Not Observe Any Traditions For Married Hindu Women?”

Working mother and the nanny

The Curious Case Of Nannies, Spycams And The Working Mother

5 Female Freedom Fighters of India: Women Who Fought With Khaadi

What Indian Women Like To Watch In Porn

Tiger Mother Syndrome

The Tiger Mother Syndrome