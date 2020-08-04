Awaken – A Poem

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Read this beautiful poem about planting desires and realizing them.
I stay rooted in my pot
You put me in a spot
Oh human! I wait
To be nurtured
In your mind
I am your thought
A mind of action
For larger good
Neither am I stone
Nor wood
Let me live as
The seed of joy
Sing to rejuvenate
Love to see the
Buddha within
I wait to live
In your action
In your courage
I will grow
As you sow
Awaken!
