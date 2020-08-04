During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Awaken – A Poem

Posted: August 4, 2020

Read this beautiful poem about planting desires and realizing them.

I stay rooted in my pot
You put me in a spot

Oh human! I wait
To be nurtured
In your mind

I am your thought
A mind of action
For larger good

Neither am I stone
Nor wood
Let me live as
The seed of joy

Sing to rejuvenate
Love to see the
Buddha within

I wait to live
In your action
In your courage

I will grow
As you sow

Awaken!

Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronha

Bindiya is a linguist, works at a diplomatic mission, is a wife, a mother, an

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

