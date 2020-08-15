15 Beautiful Happiness Quotes From Ruskin Bond’s ‘A Little Book of Happiness’ To Cure Your Blues!

During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Posted: August 3, 2020

As I flipped through Ruskin Bond’s ‘Little Book Of Joy,’ I came across some beautiful quotes. Here are 15 of my favourite happiness quotes to make your day!

It’s nothing unusual to feel the blues. So, I picked up a little green book by Ruskin Bond and flipped through it taking in most of the things. And I decided to take note of some happiness quotes that I really liked. Here are fifteen of my favourite happiness quotes from Ruskin Bond’s ‘Little Book of Happiness’

I shall take the heart. For brains do not make one happy, and happiness is the best thing in the world. – L. Frank Baum

Be happy. It’s one way of being wise. – Colette

If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world. – J. R. R. Tolkein

Don’t let one cloud obliterate the whole sky. – Anais Nin

If you can smile when you feel hurt, the hurt is half cured.

Happiness is not the opposite of sorrow. They co-exist; in that acceptance we take the first step towards inner peace. – Ruskin Bond

All of man’s miseries stem from his inability to sit quietly in a room alone. – Blaise Pascal

To be able to laugh and to be able to care – just this much will ensure a good life.

Sometimes there is greater joy in gazing at a mountain than in climbing it.

A hot sun and a hot wind blowing; I go home and I am happy. – An Italian proverb

What if you failed yesterday? Today is not yesterday.

If one day you should lose all your money, who knows – you may become a happy yogi! (If not, make peace with your misery.) – Sadhguru

Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy. – Thich Nhat Hanh

Dear reader, may you have the wisdom to be simple, and the humor to be happy.

And I saved the best for the last. It goes:

To find happiness, look halfway between too little and too much.

