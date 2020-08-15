15 Beautiful Happiness Quotes From Ruskin Bond’s ‘A Little Book of Happiness’ To Cure Your Blues!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
As I flipped through Ruskin Bond’s ‘Little Book Of Joy,’ I came across some beautiful quotes. Here are 15 of my favourite happiness quotes to make your day!
It’s nothing unusual to feel the blues. So, I picked up a little green book by Ruskin Bond and flipped through it taking in most of the things. And I decided to take note of some happiness quotes that I really liked. Here are fifteen of my favourite happiness quotes from Ruskin Bond’s ‘Little Book of Happiness’
I shall take the heart. For brains do not make one happy, and happiness is the best thing in the world. – L. Frank Baum
Be happy. It’s one way of being wise. – Colette
If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world. – J. R. R. Tolkein
Don’t let one cloud obliterate the whole sky. – Anais Nin
If you can smile when you feel hurt, the hurt is half cured.
Happiness is not the opposite of sorrow. They co-exist; in that acceptance we take the first step towards inner peace. – Ruskin Bond
All of man’s miseries stem from his inability to sit quietly in a room alone. – Blaise Pascal
To be able to laugh and to be able to care – just this much will ensure a good life.
Sometimes there is greater joy in gazing at a mountain than in climbing it.
A hot sun and a hot wind blowing; I go home and I am happy. – An Italian proverb
What if you failed yesterday? Today is not yesterday.
If one day you should lose all your money, who knows – you may become a happy yogi! (If not, make peace with your misery.) – Sadhguru
Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy. – Thich Nhat Hanh
Dear reader, may you have the wisdom to be simple, and the humor to be happy.
And I saved the best for the last. It goes:
To find happiness, look halfway between too little and too much.
Picture credits: Picture by Andrea on Pexels
