Why Vaccination Is A Must For Baby During This Lockdown Period

Posted: July 2, 2020

The C virus has surely bought everything to a standstill especially in the health sector. People are scared to go out, forget about taking their baby’s out during this period for getting a vaccination. But is it right?

The scare is everywhere but we should not forget that small babies are at higher risk of getting other diseases if the vaccines are not given at the right time. Their immunity is not fully developed so all the more necessary to keep track of their vaccine. My baby turned 1 in March end and her vaccination was due but we thought let things settle down and then we will take her. But that never happened as the lockdown days kept on increasing.

Many hospitals have come up with the idea of sending a nurse to your place and getting your child vaccine done. I was okay with the idea but after speaking to my child’s paediatrician I thought it’s better to take her to the doctor. So we took her with all the precautions and made her wear a mask as well.

Experience with a paediatrician

After reaching there I was so happy to see that we were the only she allowed that time for and no other kid or family was around. She sanitized the whole place and took all the precautions. Only my husband went inside with the baby. I was waiting outside the clinic. Yes, during this period distancing is very important. I urge all the paediatrician to please take safety measures like this and just take one case at a time. Even parents will be relaxed and take their kids for vaccination without any worry.

The situation outside is not under control and will take almost two years until this virus has some cure. But we can’t put our babies at risk. As no doctor will put all the vaccines together. So better take the protection and find a good hospital or clinic where all the safety precautions are well taken care of.

This is my personal opinion and it may vary from person to person. So no offence to anyone.

Be happy and stay safe.

Liked this post?

Bani Dey

Women blogger, crazy mom, parenting guide book, love to travel and foodie by heart

