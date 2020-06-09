I Just Wanna Be Me Sometimes… Not A ‘Mother India’ All The Time!

Want to be a stellar content marketer? Join us to learn how to develop your brand voice and calendar!
Even as a mom, there are many situations where I want to put myself first and let others take a back seat. Why should I ‘sacrifice’ every time?
Being a mom is a 24 hours job, which has no boundaries. One just stretches their limits to give the best to their kids. Make good food, get them to dress up well, make them study, etc. Moms do everything for a child to make it to the best.
But what do we get in return, have you ever thought? Cards and cake on Mother’s day and birthday. That’s it. Yes we get the love also but sometimes what we moms really need is a break, and some of following things which I definitely need.
Yes, I am human too and love my cake and chocolates. But every time when there are yummy things, getting a small bite and little slice doesn’t make me very happy.
I want more and don’t want to share too. I sometimes hide my share of chocolate and eat it when no one is around.
I don’t even remember what I last watched without being disturbed, what I like. It’s either kids’ songs, rhymes, movies, all kids stuff, or what my husband wants to watch.
I am bored and tired watching all that. I remember everything by heart now. Please give me the remote now.
Who says mommies can’t play video games? I am a champ but I hardly get my phone. It’s either the kid or my husband is playing on it. Whenever I get a chance I break all their records and they feel so jealous.
It is my phone and why should I have to take permission to play on it? Why?
Yes, the most irritating part for me in the kitchen is to make rotis for all in this hot season. But I have to do it.
Sometimes some chappatis are good and some are not. But being a mom I give the best one to my kids and hubby and eat the not so good one. I have seen my mom doing it, now I understand how she must have felt.
I really wish I could sit and eat and somebody brings shot phulkas one after another for me too.
Well, there are many more such situation like this where I want to put myself first and let others take a back seat. I am happy being on the back seat most of the times, so that I can see a smile on my kid’s face. But sometimes I want to think about myself too. And that is important too!
Image source: shutterstock
Women blogger, crazy mom, parenting guide book, love to travel and foodie by heart
