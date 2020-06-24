During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Stories From Moms > I am not a perfect mom, but I try my best

I am not a perfect mom, but I try my best

Posted: June 24, 2020

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If kids do well, credit goes to both parents but the moment they do anything wrong only mothers are blamed. I mean why? Let’s mothers be themselves!

Yes, I have slogged in the corporate world before having a baby. Then I decided to take a break and became a full-time mommy. And the journey of being a mom for the last 7 years has been the toughest job I have done in my life. It’s a never-ending job where you are judged more and not even paid.

And yes living up to the expectations is not easy at all. If kids do well, credit goes to both parents but the moment they do anything wrong only mothers are blamed. I mean why?

In our country, this has always been the norm. But I try to keep a balance so that neither my kids take anything for granted nor my husband should think that it’s only my job to raise the kids. We are partners and whatever good or bad they do, we both should be responsible.

The perfect mom

As a mother, I face much competition from other mommies, yes in sports, arts, exam and whatnot. So I try my level best not to force my kid for anything. I convince her and she agrees. Not all the time though. I make her participate in all the competitions sometimes she wins and sometimes loose. Earlier she used to cry but now she understands that everyone is trying their 100 per cent to win.

I always try my girl is dressed up well for all the occasion or her stage performances. No matter how tired I am I make sure she looks her best. I know many times I forget to dress up and have landed many places in my pyjamas but doesn’t make any difference to me.

When my child performs her best in dance, talks or rhymes or any competitive exams, I feel I it’s my competition as well. I also win with her. I think most moms are like that. It’s not intentional it just happens I guess.

Sometimes even when I have to fight for my kid I am always there. But I make sure she sorts her problem first. If she is not able to handle that’s when I enter and make sure to know the real reason and the react or take action accordingly.

I have made my daughter self-dependent to fight her fight. That’s how we have to raise our daughters. To be strong enough and learn from their wins and losses. I may be strict sometimes but it’s for their betterment only. That’s how I try my best. Share your thoughts and experience too.
Bani Dey John – former Assistant editor with India Today, now a wife and mother of two beautiful girls.

Picture credits – Nil Battey Saanata

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Bani Dey

Women blogger, crazy mom, parenting guide book, love to travel and foodie by heart

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Things Went Wrong In My Child’s Life. How Does That Make Me A Bad Mother?

Am I Setting Up My Daughter For Heartache By Giving Her A Rosy, Unrealistic View Of Life?

bad mother

What’s A Bad Mother? We Indian Women Are No Longer Scared Of Such Tags!

Why It’s Not So Terrible To Let Television Babysit For Sometime

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Living With Your Parents May Seem Like An ‘Adventure’ To You, Dear Husband, But It’s Miserable For Me!
Dear Shahid Kapoor, I Loved You In Jab We Met, But With Kabir Singh, My Love For You Is All But Gone!
What Are We Teaching Our Kids With The Existing Gender Bias In The Curricula?
Thank You To All The Little Warriors, Our Children

Connect2Content

Best Loved Stories

12 Companies With Return-To-Work Programs You Should Know About

Kiran Rao short films

Kiran Rao’s New 10 Sec Short Films Give A Slap To Patriarchy; Aamir Shares On Insta

A Parent’s Death Changes One’s Life Forever. My Mother’s Death Changed Mine!

What Upsets You: Why Putting Things In Perspective Helps

My Mother-in-Law Was The Other Woman In My Marriage