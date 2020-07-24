Looking To Add The ‘wow!’ Factor At Home? Rimjhim Charan’s Venture 100Krafts Is Your Solution!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
If you’re looking to have your house or office modelled, remodelled or beautified, Rimjhim Charan’s 100Krafts is exactly for you!
Rimjhim M Charan
100Krafts is a one-stop-solution platform where the customers can get their functional, aspirational, lifestyle, aesthetic and social design needs fulfilled, for both – their home or office. By blending space management, ergonomics, anthropometry, vastu, your old antiques, and budget, our experts give the ‘wow’ factor to your investment in designs.
We work with strong audits and milestones both in design and execution, thus coming out with a 100 percent unique customised interior spaces. 100Krafts gives you a strong sales support too. We keep our customers at the core of all the processes and systems.
She aims to bring trust and structure into the industry where values are important. It is an industry plagued by layers of commission, hidden cost, low trust and dominated by unskilled labour among others.
With 100Krafts, if a person wishes to have good lifestyle interiors, they can expect good and open consultation. Along with this, they also offer a brilliant designing and execution team suited to the client’s needs.
With high quality designs, and a milestone based process oriented structure, 100Krafts focuses on high the high service elements. They don’t just have wood but thematic designs and turnkey solutions.
