Just Because I’m A Woman…

Posted: July 31, 2020

Just because we love to make assumptions about women, doesn’t mean they’re true.

Just because I cook well,

doesn’t mean I was born for the hob.

Just because I have kids,

doesn’t mean parenting is my only job.

Just because I ‘get’ detail,

doesn’t mean I was born for the weeds.

Just because I don’t ask,

doesn’t mean I don’t have needs.

Just because I’m single,

doesn’t mean I’m available.

Just because my dreams are big,

doesn’t mean they’re unscalable.

Just because we love assumptions,

doesn’t mean they’re true.

Just because some plans just died,

doesn’t mean dreams must die too.

Photo by Ryan Moreno on Unsplash

First published here.

""