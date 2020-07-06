Uma Iyer And Bimal’s Insightful Parents Is For You If You’re Looking For A Supportive Parents Community!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Today people are looking to learn ways to positive parent their children! And that’s where Uma Iyer with her venture Insightful Parents comes in!
My partner and I conduct Parenting Workshops with special focus on Tweens/Teens. Thanks to Corona, we have moved online and now conduct Webinars on Positive Parenting across Corporates and other groups.
Our mentor says that the world needs leaders and teachers more than anything else, and we totally agree. Thus, our aim is to work with the people who have the most influence on our future leaders and teachers – their parents via our brand Insightful Parents.
Bimal Raj is a Teen Parenting Mentor and an Internationally certified Coach and Trainer. Uma Iyer is a Permaculturist and writer. But most importantly, we are parents.
You can find them on Facebook right here.
Or you can email them at – insightfulparents@gmail.com
As mentioned earlier, the world needs more leaders and teachers and going by the examples we have today, there is most certainly a gap. We realised what they say about it taking a tribe to raise a well-rounded child is so true.
So we are working towards building a supportive community of parents who will be willing to share their knowledge and, be each other’s support system and cheering squad.
We have two things going for us: Our content. All our content is well researched and whetted by respective subject matter experts. Our Lead trainer – Bimal Raj is a retd Naval Commander, and Blair Singer Academy certified Coach with a knack to reach out right to the heart of the matter.
