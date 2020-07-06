During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > Uma Iyer And Bimal’s Insightful Parents Is For You If You’re Looking For A Supportive Parents Community!

Uma Iyer And Bimal’s Insightful Parents Is For You If You’re Looking For A Supportive Parents Community!

Posted: July 6, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Today people are looking to learn ways to positive parent their children! And that’s where Uma Iyer with her venture Insightful Parents comes in!

She describes her work as:

My partner and I conduct Parenting Workshops with special focus on Tweens/Teens. Thanks to Corona, we have moved online and now conduct Webinars on Positive Parenting across Corporates and other groups.

Our mentor says that the world needs leaders and teachers more than anything else, and we totally agree. Thus, our aim is to work with the people who have the most influence on our future leaders and teachers – their parents via our brand Insightful Parents.

Bimal Raj is a Teen Parenting Mentor and an Internationally certified Coach and Trainer. Uma Iyer is a Permaculturist and writer. But most importantly, we are parents.

Where to find them:

You can find them on Facebook right here

Or you can email them at – insightfulparents@gmail.com

Her story:

As mentioned earlier, the world needs more leaders and teachers and going by the examples we have today, there is most certainly a gap. We realised what they say about it taking a tribe to raise a well-rounded child is so true.

So we are working towards building a supportive community of parents who will be willing to share their knowledge and, be each other’s support system and cheering squad.

Why she thinks you’ll like her work:

We have two things going for us: Our content. All our content is well researched and whetted by respective subject matter experts. Our Lead trainer – Bimal Raj is a retd Naval Commander, and Blair Singer Academy certified Coach with a knack to reach out right to the heart of the matter.

Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you!

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

When Your Adolescent is Under Negative Peer Pressure

Parenting ‘Digital Natives’: Don’t Panic Over The Internet Yet!

Where ‘Sacrifice’ Is The Approved Default Of Parenting, This Idea Would Be Blasphemy!

6 Golden Rules For Raising Strong And Happy Kids

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

I Knew My Parents Loved Me But Their Attitude Towards Me Was Violent And Flawed…
Aru Knew Ma Loved Her But She Also Wondered If Ma Could Kill Her…
10 Iconic Dance Choreographies By Saroj Khan To Remember Her By As We Mourn Her Loss
4 Battles We Fought When My Husband Tested Positive For COVID-19 And How We Emerged Victorious!

Best Loved Stories

Here Is Why An Indian Daughter-in-law Is Often Labeled Uncultured And Rebellious

11 Dandiya And Garba Songs To Rock The Dance Floor This Navratri!

Beyond The Pill: What’s New In Contraceptives?

Inspiring Woman Of The Week

Aditi Gupta Menstrupedia

Aditi Gupta: Breaking Menstrual Myths