During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > For Young Women > Whether It Is While Reading My Favourite Book Or Baking A Cake, I Am The Happiest With You

Whether It Is While Reading My Favourite Book Or Baking A Cake, I Am The Happiest With You

Posted: July 31, 2020

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

I realize it now my life had been brilliant, since the first day I looked deeply inside your eyes. It was you then and it’s you now. It’ll always be you.

I feel happiest in my skin on a Sunday. It looks beautiful traditionally, when spent buying fresh flowers, having breakfast in bed, a long soak in the bath. And curling up on the sofa to read a book, baking a cake, a walk along the river. Or a yoga class, an afternoon of dancing around your living room to my favourite music.

It’s a day to indulge in guilty pleasures. Everybody has them, perhaps. I have a handful too.

At the top of my list is to do nothing, while I sit in my balcony and look at the sky. Honestly, I am doing this more often for therapeutic reasons. The sky has supernatural powers. One who does this, certainly knows it. If I add wine to the mix it’s even better.

Books and writing makes me happy too

I love reading books. Anytime. Passionate love stories and middle-east complicated love, in particular – are my favourite.

I feel happy when an idea comes to me, and I have to grab whatever writing tool I have and start writing it. It can come anytime, anywhere. I could be out walking, when a sentence comes to me. And I’d know it’s something because I’d practically want to write it down.

I hope I always have something to write on handy. It’s just this creative energy there. I think what usually blocks this kind of creative energy is when I am concerned about the technical process, the do’s, and don’ts.

Great if I am in my ‘favourite place,’ but if imagination and notes strike, I must get ’em down. Paper, napkin, computer screen phone. It has to go on any or every of it!

I am happy when I am with my kids or listening to music

I feel happiest in my skin when I am snuggling with my kids anytime during the day, with lots of enthusiasm and drama in hand. As they get older, this experience is now reserved mostly for the weekends but I still absolutely love it!

I feel happy when my words can have a positive and warm effect on someone’s life. And I learnt this with enthusiastic practice and self-demos. I need this reminder too, sometimes. A compliment can go a long way.

I am happiest when I am listening to my favourite song and I fall in love with the beat,  with the rhythm, the lyrics and everything about it. You can’t get enough of it. It’s constantly in your head. And all you want to hear is your song.

And mostly, I feel happiest in my skin, when I am next to you.

But mostly, I am the happiest with you!

It’s you. I realize it now. It’s always been you. You’re the one who gives me purpose. It doesn’t matter if I used to spend every day of my life without significant desire, now you make me want to live longer.

I want more time by your side. On days that were difficult, I wanted to touch your skin with my cold hands so you make it warm. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to meet you in this world full of people. And I promise, I will never let you go.

I want to make you the happiest person in the universe. And I want you to feel butterflies in your stomach when I am around. I want to make you smile and feel like life is beautiful. Just like you made me feel the first time you kissed me.

I saw it from the beginning and I realize it more now. My life had been brilliant, since the first day I looked deeply inside your eyes. It was you then and it’s you now. It’ll always be you.

Picture credits: Provided by the author

Liked This Post?

Get our weekly Relationships Blast - all the best posts on Relationships in one place! Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads!    

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

“One Day At A Time”: How My Bestie Brought Me Out Of A Possible Depression

belonging by Michelle

Dear Michelle… Here’s What Your Words Mean To Me, And To Millions Of Women

Half His, Half Mine: A Letter To The Child In My Womb

Bad Mother

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

To Stop Coddling Your Boys, Here Are 4 Chauvinistic ‘Rules’ Moms Need To Stop Practicing Immediately!
black and white challenge
Do You Know What You’re Supporting With The Black And White Challenge On Social Media?
Working Mom Subarna Ghosh Launched A Petition To Get PM Modi To Talk To Men About Sharing Chores!
RIO sanitary pads ad
Finally An Ad That Breaks Silence Around Periods With Women Bleeding Red, Not Blue!

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

Kalamandalam Bindulekha: A Painter Of Murals

Contraception access in India

Women, Contraception & Issues of Access-Usage-Rights

Take That Step Forward NOW, Towards An Essential Pleasure

Why We Must Stop Asking “When Is The Good News?”

Soul Sisters Contest by Womensweb and Zivame

Soul Sisters: A Friendship Day Contest

""