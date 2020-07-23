Advice From A Mom: Live Like Moana!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Ever watch children’s movies..when you weren’t a child anymore?
Let me start by saying I’m a real movie buff.
I cannot think of anything better than snuggling with my kids anytime during the day, with lots of enthusiasm and drama in hand.
As they get older, this experience is now saved more than often for the weekends but I still absolutely love it!
Disney movies are the best, and they are definitely not just for children. They are full of inspirational and motivational quotes to help you reach for the stars and inspire your everyday life.
Children’s films appeal to kids and adults alike for a reason: Each one is complete with impressive animation, clever characters, hilarious one-liners, and heartwarming stories.
Are you like me and you’ve seen the Disney movie Moana a million times?
I’m currently obsessed with the theme song to this movie, so powerful.
I am super impressed with Moana, Grandma Tala, and Maui!
I took my son to see it in the theaters not long after it came out and I loved it. We’ve watched it a few times since then and it’s a movie that we can all enjoy together as a family.
Moana is a movie about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. The inspiring story of a girl from the Pacific Islands who partnered with the demigod Maui to restore the heart of a goddess has captured the heart of many.
Moana should be your mindset coach.
We wound up with Moana in our movie collection by accident. Eventually we probably would have bought it on purpose since we plan to get all of the princess movies, but it was not high on our list at the moment. Nothing against Moana, but we had been focusing on collecting all of the Marvel and Star Wars movies for awhile since that’s what my son is into at the moment.
Anyway, Moana wound up in our collection thanks to my girly love for the Disney Movie Club. It’s the best outcome of my fandom in a long time. Maybe ever, I can’t remember. (Ha. Get it?)
I love this movie. I adore this movie. I want to watch this movie everyday and make everybody watch it. Everyone. Young, old, man, woman, dog, cat, everyone.
I was watching it the other day with my family and decided it was time to write a blog post and tell all of you why you need to watch this movie. I can’t let it go anymore because Moana is too right on target for my message
Live like Moana.
I highly recommend picking up the Moana soundtrack too. The music is fun- my 4 year old loves dancing to it- but it is also filled with really empowering messages.
First published here.
Disney’s Upcoming Movie ‘Moana’ Tells Us We Don’t Need Prince Charming!
5 Hollywood Movies For Every Teenage Girl: Girl, You Need These Movies In Your Life
5 Hollywood Movies For Kids: This Holiday Season Let Your Kids Watch These Movies
Do These 11 Uber Popular Children’s Movies Pass the Bechdel Test? We Find Out!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!