Taapsee’s Heartfelt Poem Pravaasi: Who’s Responsible For This Misery Of Migrant Labourers?

“Hum to bas pravaasi hai Kya is desh ke wasi hai?” Taapsee Pannu’s latest poem Pravaasi will hit your conscience and make you question your privilege.
We are all aware of the current scenario. Images of migrant labourers suffering are everywhere. They are walking back home, are stranded with nowhere to go, financially badly affected with no food and resources. The government’s aids have not been helpful, police brutality is at its utmost, and one thing that no one is caring about is where do these migrants belong?
Talking about the plight of migrant labourers actor Taapsee Pannu shared a heartfelt poem on her social media. The poem ‘Pravasi’ describes the struggles of migrant labourers.
A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind.The lines that will echo in our head for a long time.This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India.हमारे दिल से , आपके दिल तक, उन हज़ारों दिलों के लिए जो शायद हम सब ने तोड़े हैं । #Pravaasi #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/dB5yyYvEYB
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 10, 2020
With a series of animated clips, the video lists down all the gut-wrenching incidents that came to light in the past few days. From daily wage earners walking barefoot, police brutality, the 15-year-old who cycled 1200 km to the child tugging at a cloth covering his dead mother. The video makes you remember all of it and hits the human conscience.
Taapsee captioned the video on her Instagram and Twitter saying,
“Pravaasi. A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind. The lines that will echo in our head for a long time. This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India. Hum toh bass pravaasi hai, kya is desh ke vaasi hai?”
With the video, Taapsee narrates a heartfelt poem that makes us question what could have been done for these migrant labourers? After all what was their fault that they had to die because our system lacks sensitivity to human rights? Because we were too busy enjoying our privilege?
Her poem was praised by many people on social media, who also ask the same question.
Amazing visuals & to top it all the most touching Emotional voice.Kudos @taapsee 👍💕
— Shenaz Irani (@shenaz_irani) June 11, 2020
This is just brilliant!
Also tells you how important a role art plays in our lives – as a mirror to the harsh realities of society.
— Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) June 11, 2020
This was… heartbreaking.
— richa singh (@richa_singh) June 11, 2020
goosebumps to the truth
— Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) June 11, 2020
Gut wrenching. I hope there isn't much to add to this extreme devastation from this point on. Not very optimistic about it.
— SK (@Sanakhan_m) June 11, 2020
Heart wrenching!💔
— Bunty S Walia (@bunty_walia) June 11, 2020
The melancholy in your voice makes my heart bleed and I get goosebumps 😑
— Prattusha Minoz (@Pratty_Minoz) June 10, 2020
We often tend to blame the government for not giving migrant labourers the resources they need. The governments and parties blame each other for not doing anything. Media houses and influencers share stories of migrant labourers walking and rescuing their loved ones. We make a proud success story out of some one’s humanitarian crisis.
But in all this, we tend to forget that there are people who are suffering. We tend to forget that while we are enjoying our privilege someone is out there struggling. We forget that we could have helped too but we chose not to.
So next time think twice before you withhold the full salary of your domestic help despite no work, and don’t think twice to help one in need of you can.
