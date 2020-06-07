During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Community Published > How To Cope The Increasing Frequency Of Anxiety, Sleeplessness, Frustration And Anger At Home During The Pandemic?

How To Cope The Increasing Frequency Of Anxiety, Sleeplessness, Frustration And Anger At Home During The Pandemic?

Posted: June 7, 2020

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

There are scientifically proven ways to deal with negative emotions and attitudes when you are stuck at home.

Here are the possible ways which you can apply at home to cope with these unwanted energies and emotions:

Stay Away From Social Media For A While

We all know that the internet is currently booming with the pros and cons of Coronavirus and lockdown situations. But you do not have to read it. Take a social detox; many of us are already doing it. This is a peak time to heal your mental stability.

When you switch your cell phone off and stay away from social media accounts for a while, you are giving your mental capabilities another chance to rest and recover. You won’t be overwhelmed with the information streaming online. Thus, it helps curb unwanted anxiety, aggression, and frustration about something that should not matter to you.

Keep Your Bedroom Clean, Cool and Calm

Many clinical psychologists prefer that you set your bed properly to get the best sleep at night. If your bed is messy, smelly, or unclean, it won’t help put your mind to sleep, which it needs.

Thus, change the sheets once in a while, keep in the dark or under the fan for it to cool, switch off the lights at night if you are not scared of the dark, and keep a roof refreshers or aromatic candles adjacent to the bed.

These tricks help to remove the building up frustration, anger, anxiety, and sleeplessness a lot with time, despite the lockdown situation in your region.

List The Essential Things To Be Done In A Day And Take Breaks In Between

Start your morning with a task list that needs to be done before the day ends. Take breaks whenever you need it while completing those tasks. In the end, watch the list and see how much you achieved out of it. It gives a sense of accomplishment, productivity, and worthiness to your mind. Thus, you would not feel out of focus, helplessness, anxious, or even frustrated anymore.

Image Via Pexels

Joyeeta Mazumdar

Exploring new ventures during the pandemic and mother of 5 yrs old son.

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Sonali Gupta Anxiety

Look At Anxiety In An Indian Cultural Context To Address It, Says Clinical Psychologist Sonali Gupta

9 Tips From Mental Health Experts For Anxious Pregnant & New Moms In COVID Times

The Tyranny Of My Emotions During The Lockdown And How I Finally Tamed Them

10 Things You Can Do If Your Kids Are Fearing The End Of The World During The Lockdown

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

UP Man Puts Wife’s ‘Honour’ On ‘Sale’ Because Women Are Mere Sexual Commodities, Aren’t They?
intercaste marriages
Why Intercaste Marriages Need To Be Sensitive To Gender And Caste To Be Successful
Only 15% Of Employers Paid Domestic Workers During The Pandemic. Are You Among Them?
skinny shaming
If Fat Shaming Is Wrong, How Is Skinny Shaming OK?

Best Loved Stories

An Open Letter To A Modern Son-in-law: She Is Your ‘Equal’ Partner, Not The ‘Dangerous Other’

The Me(a)n Jokes

Letter to Raanjhana director

An Open Letter To Aanand Rai – Director Of Raanjhana

Fun Clay Modelling Ideas For Children, And The Young At Heart!

Inspiring Woman Of The Day