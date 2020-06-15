Your Handy Guide To Waxing Or Shaving At Home And Avoiding Skin Problems!

Want to be a stellar content marketer? Join us to learn how to develop your brand voice and calendar!
If you are wondering how to wax or shave at home without having redness and itchiness, this handy guide to waxing at home is just for you!
Are you someone who suffer from bumps, pimples, dark spots, redness, itchiness, irritation, and ingrown hair on your skin after waxing? Well, as common as it is not treating these issues may lead to further problems. So the post-waxing skincare is not enough to get the flawless skin, pre-waxing skincare is equally important.
I know you usually moisturise your skin with cream or moisturiser after waxing. And I am just as sure that you don’t usually care about your skin before waxing. So today, let me tell you about the importance of pre-waxing skincare to get the perfect skin after waxing.
Whether you wax at home or go to the parlour, post-wax care is quite simple. You don’t have to fix the appointment for it and can easily do this at home.
If you are a beginner and use any shaving techniques for hair removal, you can follow the same tips for the pre and post hair removal care.
This piece is written keeping everyone’s situation in mind. And if you are uncomfortable following any of these tips, I have covered the alternate solution as well. Let’s begin with the guide.
To prepare your skin for waxing, you need to take as much care as you can before it. This will just prevent your skin from hurting.
You need to check the length of the hair before waxing. It should be ¼ of an inch long. This prevents patchiness on your skin and helps get smooth skin after the wax.
How do you check the length of the hair?
There is an easy way to check the length of your hair. Your hair should be covered at least half to three-quarters of your little fingernail. Avoid too long or too short hair before planning a wax.
Healthy and moisturised skin gives you a flawless wax. But too much moisturiser will lock your hair and your waxing strips don’t get a perfect grip for removing your hair.
What do you do before a wax?
Remember to keep your skin moisturised regularly and on the same day. But avoid it just before the wax. In case the skin is moisturised, use powder on your skin and your hair will come out easily.
Do you know dirt, pollution, sun rays, dead skin cells cause bumps, tanning, pimples and itchiness on your skin? Exfoliation is a great process to solve all these issues. Treat your skin to an exfoliation before a wax by scrubbing twice or thrice a week from the below tips.
How do you exfoliate?
Take two tbsp sugar, two tbsp coffee, and one tbsp coconut oil. Mix all the ingredients properly to make a scrub. You could also use olive oil, almond oil or tea tree oil if you aren’t a fan of coconut oil.
Wash your skin and start massaging this coffee scrub gently for five minutes. Rinse it clean with normal water after. Moisturise your skin well with a good moisturiser.
Start the scrubbing process several days before to get the best results. But if you plan to wax immediately, do it before waxing on the same day.
Note: If you have oily skin, you could skip any oil to make the scrub.
Note 2: If you are using plant-based aloe vera, clean and dry it well before using it.
Soaking your skin with the water helps to soothe your hair. This way you not only get all the best possible results after waxing, but also feel lesser pain and use less efforts.
How do you hydrate your skin?
Either soak your skin in the mixture of soap and water for five to ten minutes or just clean your skin with soap. Drinking water before waxing reduces the chance of any kind of rash development on your skin.
This step is helpful for all skin types but hydrating your skin is really helpful for those who have dry skin or hard hair.
It is your responsibility to cover your moles before doing wax. Grab your hair attentively without affecting your moles. This way, you will stay away from skin redness & itchiness.
How do you ensure that?
Cover your moles or lesions with the help of band-aid. Or snip hair around your moles, not over them.
When you are waxing at home, you must remember the right direction. If you wax in the wrong direction, there will be the chances of ingrown hair after doing wax.
How do you ensure you are waxing in the right direction?
Apply the thin layer of wax in the direction of hair growth. Then, pull the strip in the opposite direction of hair growth. Apply wax in smaller portions, don’t apply instantly all over your skin.
Applying hot wax on your skin leads to dark spots, pimples, bumps, red, irritated skin, and mild burning. To test the temperature of the wax, put it on a small patch on your skin.
How do you do that?
Keep the wax temperature normal. The temperature you can tolerate. Don’t dip the applicator a second time. Try to only dip it once for one patch.
Denim cloth is more beneficial. It not only pulls the hair from the root in one stroke but can also be used again & again. So using either denim or cotton cloth, you will get almost no ingrown hair after waxing. And it also leaves your skin more clean and smooth.
How do you get the cloths perfect?
Take your denim or cotton cloth and cut it in the shape of wax strips in such a way that you use normal waxing strips. To reuse them, just wash them before and after every use.
Post-wax skin care
Cold water or an ice cube are the best way to help heal your skin after a waxing session. Try avoiding hot water after waxing as it strips the natural moisture from your skin.
Here’s what you do after a wax
Rinse your skin with cold water and spray either rose water or aloe vera on your skin, depending on what suits your skin. Then, take an ice cube, put it on a handkerchief and seal the ends. Start rubbing this on your skin in a circular motion for 10-15 minutes on your waxed skin.
Note: You could use ice cubes made of aloe vera. Just put the aloe vera gel in an ice tray and let it freeze for a couple of hours.
Your skin is sensitive after waxing and applying any harsh chemicals will not get you the desired results. So using an oil-based moisturiser will help. A combination of tea-tree oil, coconut oil and olive oil works really well!
Tea tree oil has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory properties. These treat acne, redness, itchiness, swelling, inflammation, and reduce acne scars.
Make your own moisturiser!
Mix one tbsp tea tree oil, two tbsp olive oil, and two tbsp coconut oil. Apply this just after the wax to prevent any kind of infection, redness, bumps & allergy.
If you want the best result, keep this natural moisturiser overnight.
Note: You must not apply tea tree oil directly on your skin. Always mix the carrier oil like coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil.
Note: Please don’t apply tea tree oil or carrier oils around your eyes.
Exfoliation after wax will help prevent ingrown hair often seen on waxed skin. It should be done only after 24 hours of the waxing procedure.
However, if you have sensitive skin, you can wait for two days. Two days after the wax, start the scrubbing process normally (two or three times in a week) The mixture of cold raw milk and honey help treat your skin.
Milk has lactic acid which that cleans your face. The best part of milk is, it does not leave your skin dry, rather, it moisturises and smoothens the skin. Honey, on the other hand, which minimises pores, controls rashes and nourishes.
Take two tbsp cold raw milk, one tbsp honey, and mix it well. Apply this on your skin and leave it for five minutes. Rub your skin very gently with your fingers to remove this paste.
One of the most important post-wax care is to remove short hair. While removing short hair, you need to be careful or you might end up being very harsh on your skin. So follow these tips and learn how to remove the short hair properly.
Here’s what you do:
Apply the wax in the opposite direction of the hair growth first and then with the same direction of your hair growth. Try applying the wax twice on the desired area and pull out the hair.
Let your skin breathe by avoiding new clothes or tight clothes at least 24 hours after the waxing. Wearing loose outfits produces less sweat and gives enough space to maintain your skin health.
Here’s what you can do
Stay away from nylon or skinny outfits. Go for cotton clothes instead. And if you can’t avoid tights, try to wear cotton outfits instead.
Avoid make-up for a whole day. You may feel a sensation after applying any harsh lotion, moisturiser, or cream. So use products made of natural ingredients or you could apply products you trust.
You have to wait for 24 hours to apply the makeup. Or, DIYs are best at this time.
Sun exposure provides tanning, dullness, irritability, and heavy sweating.
Of course, there are tons of health benefits of UV rays. But for your skin, you have to stay away from sunlight for some time.
Complete your waxing process in the evening or at night. This way, your skin can relax. Also, stay away from swimming pools, sunlight, and even the outdoors where it might be dusty and polluted.
If evening or night waxing is not possible for you, I have a solution for you.
If you’ve waxed during the day-
Use sunscreen. And for natural sunscreen, mix one tbsp carrot seed oil, one tbsp coconut oil, one tbsp aloe vera pulp, one tbsp olive oil, one tbsp sesame oil, and some beeswax. This mixture doesn’t just work as a moisturiser but as a sunscreen too!
Note: If you have dry skin, you could add vitamin E capsules to the mix as well.
Touching freshly waxed skin may cause unwanted bumps, pimples, and redness due to the bacteria on your hands.
How do you avoid touching your skin?
Wear full sleeves, or full lowers. This will help you avoid touching the skin. And before you touch your skin, ensure you’ve washed your hands thoroughly.
Waxing and shaving are techniques we use for hair removal. And the skin issues we usually have are the same after each technique.
Honest disclaimer
Before using any new product on your skin, apply a little bit under the ear or on your hands for 24 to 48 hours to see any reaction. You must follow this rule with any kind of product – whether it is Ayurvedic, dermatologically tested, or natural. I personally use this every time, and it has always helped me!
