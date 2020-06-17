Alakta Kar’s Maatraa Is Just The Thing For You If You Too Want To Hone Your Communication Skills!

Looking for an uplifting read at this time? Get our Sharing Lipstick collection of short stories, @ Rs.150 only!
If you’re starting work soon and are unsure of your language skills, Alakta Kar’s Maatraa is the thing for you. To help women is what Maatraa is about!
Maatraa is a cloud-based solution for better communication skills in English. The program aims to empower the employability of students and work-force who struggle with language in the business world today. It helps them overcome their weak areas with a simple and effective method.
Maatraa began with Alakta and her friend Lata Rao. And a strong friendship with a common goal to do something for the youth and women, turned the dream into a reality with Maatraa.
While working with my children during their formative school years, I realised that they mastered the art of learning. They took their struggles in their stride, and put in their very best.
My kids grew up feeling the satisfaction of diligent input while not worrying about the outcome on paper. The methodology turned out to be a success. To be able to put this in the Maatraa methodology was immensely gratifying.
At Maatraa, we believe that language is a muscle. The more one practices and uses it, the stronger it will get. Maatraa has been specially designed for the bilingual Indian audience with content specially created by Indian experts.
The course makes it very easy to recognise common mistakes and correct them. Short and focussed videos in the learning process at Maatraa have been greatly appreciated by students, teachers and HR departments. The opportunity for rigorous practice of the learning on the platform itself, ensures better and improved language skills.
