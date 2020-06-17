During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > Alakta Kar’s Maatraa Is Just The Thing For You If You Too Want To Hone Your Communication Skills!

Alakta Kar’s Maatraa Is Just The Thing For You If You Too Want To Hone Your Communication Skills!

Posted: June 17, 2020
Tags:

Looking for an uplifting read at this time? Get our Sharing Lipstick collection of short stories, @ Rs.150 only!

If you’re starting work soon and are unsure of your language skills, Alakta Kar’s Maatraa is the thing for you. To help women is what Maatraa is about!

She describes her work as:

Maatraa is a cloud-based solution for better communication skills in English. The program aims to empower the employability of students and work-force who struggle with language in the business world today. It helps them overcome their weak areas with a simple and effective method.

Where to find them?

On their website here.

Or on their Facebook page here.

An on her own Facebook page here.

Her story:

Maatraa began with Alakta and her friend Lata Rao. And a strong friendship with a common goal to do something for the youth and women, turned the dream into a reality with Maatraa.

While working with my children during their formative school years, I realised that they mastered the art of learning. They took their struggles in their stride, and put in their very best.

My kids grew up feeling the satisfaction of diligent input while not worrying about the outcome on paper. The methodology turned out to be a success. To be able to put this in the Maatraa methodology was immensely gratifying.

Why she thinks you’ll love her work:

At Maatraa, we believe that language is a muscle. The more one practices and uses it, the stronger it will get. Maatraa has been specially designed for the bilingual Indian audience with content specially created by Indian experts.

The course makes it very easy to recognise common mistakes and correct them. Short and focussed videos in the learning process at Maatraa have been greatly appreciated by students, teachers and HR departments. The opportunity for rigorous practice of the learning on the platform itself, ensures better and improved language skills.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you!

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Contraception access in India

Women, Contraception & Issues of Access-Usage-Rights

Sonali Gupta Anxiety

Look At Anxiety In An Indian Cultural Context To Address It, Says Clinical Psychologist Sonali Gupta

Two Young Mothers-to-be

‘Being Financially Dependant On My Husband Was Crushing’, Says This Gritty Mom Back At Work

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

The Men In Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ May Be Greedy But The Women Are Smart And Sassy!
Odisha’s Three-Day Long Raja Festival Imagines The Earth As A Woman Who Menstruates
In A Marriage Where I Am Not Appreciated Or Respected, This Is What I Did To Be Happy
We Promised Each Other 7 Lifetimes Of Happiness You Only Showed Me The 7 Deadly Sins!

Read Stories of Sisterhood

Best Loved Stories

This Is Why I Will NOT Make Sacrifices For My Child

Everything That Was So Wrong About Dill Mill Gayye

The Other Woman

Battling The Other Woman

Why I Was Disappointed With Kavita Kane’s “Karna’s Wife: The Outcast’s Queen”

Nupur Talwar

Despite Personal Tragedy, Aarushi’s Mother Nupur Talwar Still Remains The Warm Person She Is