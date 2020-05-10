During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > In Giving We Receive…

In Giving We Receive…

Posted: May 10, 2020

You’re a successful professional woman who worked hard, rose through the ranks, and razed every hurdle along the way. Why not harbor higher ambitions and seek greater career success? Read how

On Mother’s Day, it’s time to remember that mom and dad both need to lead by example.

To mothers
to daughters and sons
To invisible bonds of love
Spreading out beyond
Umbilical chords
Teach love by being
Mom & Dad the
Perennial givers
Help make sense of this
Chaotic world
In giving we receive
Be love to feel love
Happy Mothers Day

Image via Pexels

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronha

Bindiya is a linguist, works at a diplomatic mission, is a wife, a mother, an

Learn More

Anmol Malik - Singer & Song writer, Tells Us About Her First Book Three Impossible Wishes

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

A Mother’s Day Recipe: Fun, Food & Family, With Underprivileged Kids

This Special Mothers Day Idea Is Not About You, Your Mom Or Your Kids!

This Mother’s Day, It’s Time To Ask What We Do For Mothers (Besides Glorify Them)

On Mother’s Day, A Letter To All Mothers Who Place Themselves Last

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

5 Ways The Girls Locker Room Is Different From The Boys Locker Room (While Neither Is Ok)
‘If I Can’t Have A Son, I Hope She Doesn’t Have One Either’
Even Today, Mothers In Indian Ads Will Happily Cook Five-Course Meals Without Help From Anyone!
To Truly Make Your Daughter Happy, Promise To Educate Her Instead Of Getting Her Married Young

Best Loved Stories

Moving Abroad? It’s Not Easy But Here’s How To Make It Less Stressful

Who Made These Patriarchal Rules Against Women’s Choices, And Why Should I Follow Them?

Top 5 Interview Mistakes By Women

Uri movie review

The Women Stand Strong In Uri: The Surgical Strike

P. Sivakami And 9 Other Dalit Women Writers You Must Read