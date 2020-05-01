For My Mom

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
Sreeja just finished all her chores and sat in the balcony of her new home. The view from her 17th-floor two bedroom flat is breathtaking. The kids went to sleep and her husband retired to bed early as he has an early morning meeting to attend. Since she got some time for herself, she poured a drink and put on some light music. Ah, that’s blissful, she thought to herself.
Her nighttime ritual before going to sleep is to spend some time in the balcony gazing at the stars and blowing a good night kiss to her mom who passed away last year. Its been 11 months now but she misses her mom so much. She imagines her sitting in the rocking chair and enjoying the lake view from her daughter’s new home and humming her favorite song Neele Neele Ambar Par Chand Jab Aye. Tears roll down her eyes whenever she thinks of her mom like this.
Her mom fought a long battle with cancer but ultimately succumbed when it relapsed last year. For 8 years, Sreeja saw her mom slowly becoming wheelchair-bound, unable to talk clearly, unable to eat or do anything on her own. Amidst all these, her smile and will power amazed the doctors so much that her radiologist once said, “Cancer bows down to her.” However, sometimes she used to cry in pain but always challenged life.
Once, when Sreeja was unhappy that a particular interview did not go well and complained to her mom that a restarter’s journey is never easy, she calmly replied, “You have a choice to try again but many people do not have a choice. Try to be an inspiration to others and have an identity of your own, even if you are a mom of 10 kids!”
That day, Sreeja understood the value of choice in her life! From that day, she started to put herself in the list of things gradually. She started putting baby steps and upskilling herself, choosing her priorities, and most importantly, she learned never to take things for granted. She even co-authored a book recently and dedicated it to her muse who has taught her to see the beauty in everything in spite of several miseries. Someday, she hopes to volunteer for cancer patients. That way, she will connect further to her Venus.
Sreeja knows that life is worth living and she has ‘miles to go’ before she sleeps…
Note: This piece is dedicated to my mom.
