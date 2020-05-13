During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Stories From Moms > Can We Use Lessons From Our Childhood Memories Of The 1971 War In This War Against COVID-19?

Can We Use Lessons From Our Childhood Memories Of The 1971 War In This War Against COVID-19?

Posted: May 13, 2020
Tags:

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

The social isolation, lockdown, and the war against the virus reminds this writer of the 1971 war she experienced as a child, and draws interesting parallels.

The year was 1971. My father was in the armed forces, and we were posted to a town in J&K, near the Indo Pak border. I was a small child, and my sister even younger. The war came. We did not know much except that our father stayed longer and longer at the office and later had night duty.

We used to go to school as usual. The only change in routine was that when the air raid sirens sounded, we had to quickly go to the trenches, jump in and sit quietly until the all clear blew. We had to either stuff a kerchief in our mouth, or bite down on a pencil between the teeth. This was for the possibility of a bomb falling in the vicinity, in which case, the tongue would get bitten in two due to the shock wave!

I remember: our exams were going on at that time. When the siren sounded, we would turn our “cardboards” with answer papers face down, and file quietly to our assigned trenches. It never occurred to anyone to cheat even—or maybe it was because the situation was so grave.

Hunkering down in the dark for safety

At night, we had blackouts—total darkness for miles around. The windowpanes of the houses were painted black, or were masked with black paper. If the air raid siren sounded at night, and we could not go to the trenches, we would huddle under a table or a door frame or in a corner of the room. It was impressed upon us continuously that not a speck of light should be seen. My father would explain to us that even the tip of a glowing cigarette could be seen by the enemy planes and would give away our location. This would then lead to bombing by the enemy.

My mother would sit outside with the other ladies who would be waiting for the Army mailman to bring messages from their husbands posted at the Front.

Vegetables and provisions came in trucks as ration. People collected groceries from there. We used to have dinner before sundown, so that even candles were not required to be used.

There were “uncles” we did not see again—they were taken prisoners of war.

Well, needless to say, we came out of that war triumphant. We won many other battles after that too.

War against a virus

Now in 2020, we are prisoners in our own houses, and people are bucking and filling at the thought. They are sulking like grounded teenagers. Trying to find loopholes to get out of the house. Hiding travel history. Hoarding. Irritable at having to do all the housework. Cribbing that some preferred items or brands are not available.

Meanwhile, the poor literally don’t know where their next meal is coming from. As I write this, a fresh wave of contagion threatens to become a tsunami.

Yet, this is not a “count-your-blessings” harangue.

Let us simply learn and practise self-discipline. It comes easy in the Army, because one is trained that way. So also celebrities in different fields. They have great bodies because they are disciplined in their diet and exercise. Musicians, dancers and sportspersons are at the top of their performance because of endless hours of practice.

Let us discipline ourselves. Let us do this bit for our country and ourselves. To quote Milton, “They also serve who only stand and wait.” And, I may add, “___who stay home”!

Image source: free wallpapers

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Miu

When I Was A Reluctant Mother. For Too Short A Time – Just 59 Days!

This Is Why I Will NOT Make Sacrifices For My Child

Why Should Boys Get Away With Bad Behaviour And Girls Be Given Morality Lessons?

I’m 99, She’s 98 But It still Feels Like Yesterday: A Love Story To Die For

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

IAS officer Rani Nagaer
Haryana IAS Officer Rani Nagar Resigns Due To Workplace Harassment And Safety Concerns
When Rukmini Asked Radha The Secret Of What Made Her So Special
You Can’t Insult Her Family, & 11 Other Ways You Can’t Treat Your Daughter In Law
Haryana IAS Officer Resignation Reveals How Our Houses Are Still Burning Under Patriarchy

Best Loved Stories

Are Indian In-Laws Looking For A Well Trained, Full Time Maid, Or For A Daughter In Law?

Good Girl, Bad Girl: What Kind Of Girl Are You?

Ageist Trolls Compel AB Junior To Take Down A Beautiful No Filters Pic Of Aishwarya

Im Pregnant Lalita Iyer Book Review

I’m Pregnant, Not Terminally Ill, You Idiot!

Thappad Reminded Me Of Feminist Fathers And How Society Defeats Them Everyday